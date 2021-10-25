CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen cannabis vaping skyrocketed; interventions needed, new study finds

By Alison Kuznitz, masslive.com
 6 days ago

The number of middle and high school students who use vaping products, including electronic cigarettes, dramatically increased from 2011 to 2018, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. The 13-fold increase among adolescents in the United States and Canada, researchers say, is the consequence of how...

