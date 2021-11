The way it all started, there was almost nowhere else to go but down. When Tommy DeVito engineered wins over Florida State and UNC as a redshirt freshman backup in 2018, it seemed to back up all the hype he had coming in. But four-and-a-half years after his arrival, and after winning only seven games as a starter and losing his job earlier this season, the DeVito era is over. And it’s definitely not the way Dino Babers expected.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO