The Chattahoochee Technical College Drafting Technology program is serving as a springboard to success for students of all ages. Chattahoochee Tech student Tammy Perry, who graduated from high school in the 1980s, and Dual Enrollment student Janelle Reece, who will graduate from high school in May 2022, have gained essential workforce skills through the college’s Drafting Technology program. They have learned industry-standard design and drafting software, and they have become skilled in preparing 2D technical drawings and 3D modeling. These skills have already led Perry to employment in this field within the local workforce.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO