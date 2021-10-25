Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of COVID vaccine debate

Produced by SBX Studios, the unscripted series will follow the boxing superstar as he heads back to his hometown of Watford to make a difference in his community. “I am really excited to team up with Snapchat and SBX Studios to create a Snap Original back in my hometown of Watford. Giving back is incredibly important to me, so I can’t wait to spend time with my local community and create something truly phenomenal” said Joshua.
Joshua Kimmich has confirmed he's unvaccinated despite raising millions for his Covid-19 campaign during the pandemic. His 'WeKickCorona' initiative raised £6 million to support Germans struggling amid the virus outbreak. The Germany international was joined by Bayern Munich teammate Leon Goretzka, with each player donating £436,000 to kickstart the campaign.
Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has been told to get vaccinated against Covid-19 by Germany’s acting interior minister after the footballer sparked a lively debate by revealing he had opted out of receiving jabs against the coronavirus. “Think again and get vaccinated,” Horst Seehofer, a senior figure...
The final list of 30 players for the Ballon d’Or award released by France Football did raise a lot of eyebrows in the Bavarian faithful. Robert Lewandowski was the only Bayern Munich player to qualify for the award. Considering the performances of Rekordmeister, it was astonishing to see only one player in the final-30 list.
He's one of Germany's superstar football players, a role model who's supported charities that help people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. But in recent days, Joshua Kimmich's comments about the safety of Covid-19 vaccinations have threatened to take the shine off his image. Over the weekend, the Bayern Munich midfielder,...
MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) – German champions Bayern Munich support the vaccination of its players to protect against COVID-19 but it is not mandatory, the club said amid a furore caused by player Joshua Kimmich’s announcement he was not vaccinated. The Germany international had said on Saturday he was not vaccinated...
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich has insisted that he isn't an anti-vaxxer after refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. The Germany international hasn't yet had the vaccine due to concerns regarding a lack of long-term studies. Kimmich stated that taking the vaccine should be an individual decision and added that he is...
Bayern Munich usually deals out the thrashings in Germany, not the other way around. The Bavarian powerhouse got a taste of its own medicine on Wednesday when Borussia Monchengladbach knocked Bayern out of the German Cup with a fully deserved 5-0 victory in front of its ecstatic fans. It was...
Members of the "Maradonian Church" in Argentina came together Saturday in worshipful celebration of the memory of beloved football idol Diego Maradona on what would have been his 61st birthday, just weeks before the first anniversary of his death. The celebration in Rosario was one of several being held across Argentina on Saturday in Maradona's memory.
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Mönchengladbach finally beat Bochum in the Bundesliga at the 16th attempt with a 2-1 win over the promoted visitors on Sunday. First-half goals from Alassane Plea and Jonas Hofmann were enough for Gladbach’s first win over Bochum in Germany’s top tier since a 2-1 victory in September 1997, though the home team was forced to hold on.
ROME (AP) — Turning 40 hasn’t stopped Zlatan Ibrahimović from being Zlatan Ibrahimović. The ageless Sweden great, whose 40th birthday was on Oct. 3, scored one goal and also drew a penalty that led to AC Milan’s second goal in a 2-1 win at José Mourinho’s Roma in the Italian league on Sunday.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad’s bedside, posting a photograph on his Instagram account of himself, brother Ale and father Alberto with their thumbs-up following a successful operation.It had been reported that the 29-year-old would miss Sunday’s home game against the Hammers but he is back in England and will train with the rest of the squad on Friday, having done some training at...
Idyllic images of dead loved ones walking in flowery fields or drifting in the clouds grace the walls of too many a humble home in Piura, northern Peru: they are retouched photos of coronavirus victims. An image of her husband with two large wings, like those of an angel, now graces the wall.
James Bond installment No Time to Die left China’s box office stirred but not especially shaken with a $28.2 million debut over the weekend.
The opening trails Spectre‘s $44.5 million China start in 2015, but it’s hardly a disappointment considering the pandemic-era circumstances. Recent Covid-19 flareups in over a dozen provinces across China have prompted the shutdown of more than 1,400 cinemas, including a smattering of theaters in Beijing. Altogether, analysts estimate that over 13 percent of Chinese screens were non-operational for the weekend. China’s draconian “Covid zero” approach to the pandemic means the shutdowns are likely to continue for some...
As many of you showed great interest and sympathy for Princess Charlene Wittstock's health, facing multiple surgeries in her native country, South Africa, you will probably be interested in a follow-up about her actual state.
Boris Johnson has made headlines after making a statement during Italy’s G20 Summit that’s more out of whack than The Leaning Tower of Pisa. Speaking to members of the media near Rome’s Colosseum, the prime minister attempted to use a historical analogy to warn of the dangers of climate change, only to frustrate historians and academics instead.
West Ham has dispatched Manchester United and Manchester City in previous rounds of this season's English League Cup and will have to get past another of the country's so-called "Big Six" to reach the semifinals
Nina expected a fun Friday night out with friends on Leeds’s Call Lane. But refused entry to Revolutions, allegedly called “a stupid little Asian b*tch” by the bouncer and told by management to not “pull the race card” after complaining, she took to Twitter in September to express her hurt. As her tweet went viral, an outpouring of women offered up stories mirroring Nina’s own. Four years on from the scrapping of Form 696 — the racist risk-assessment document implemented by the UK government that targeted ethnic minorities by making venues detail audience ethnicity — Black, brown and Asian Brits still feel each subtle and crude contour of racism in Britain’s bars and clubs.
NORWICH, England (AP) — Norwich’s nightmare return to the Premier League continued Sunday as it came off worst from a frenetic four-minute spell against Leeds. Raphinha and Rodrigo grabbed second-half goals to earn Leeds a 2-1 win at Carrow Road as Marcelo Bielsa’s team picked up a second top-flight victory of the season.
