Bayern star Joshua Kimmich at center of COVID vaccine debate

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play against West Ham on Sunday after returning from Argentina following a family emergency involving his father.Martinez flew back to his homeland after Villa’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal to be at his dad’s bedside, posting a photograph on his Instagram account of himself, brother Ale and father Alberto with their thumbs-up following a successful operation.It had been reported that the 29-year-old would miss Sunday’s home game against the Hammers but he is back in England and will train with the rest of the squad on Friday, having done some training at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO