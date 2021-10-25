CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Incoming NC House member from Gaston County says he was at Capitol on Jan. 6

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
 10 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — An incoming North Carolina House member said he was at the entrance of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Gaston County Republican Donnie Loftis told a news outlet in Raleigh he even got tear-gassed that day. Loftis said he peacefully attended the rally and now he’s been selected to fill in as a state representative from Gaston County.

Loftis was a three-term Gaston County commissioner and a Bronze Star veteran.

Screenshots show that Loftis posted the following on Facebook: “I got gassed three times and was at the entrance when they breached the door.”

Loftis also told the Raleigh television station he was disappointed to see others enter the building, and that he was not a part of the rioting.

The Facebook comment also read, “My Oath of Enlistment has the phrase ‘both foreign and domestic’. We didn’t think it would actually be domestic.”

Melissa Wagner is chair of the Gaston County Democratic Party and said she was shocked to hear of Loftis’ participation. She was not happy that someone who passed through the barricades at the Capitol to influence lawmakers was then selected to finish the term of a state representative.

“That doesn’t represent Gaston County values or priorities at all,” Wagner said.

She wants the country Republican Party to pick someone else.

“It’s a mistake,” she said.

Local GOP chairman Jonathan Fletcher said this is a case of people disagreeing with Loftis’ opinions.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Fletcher said. “If the FBI has done their thorough investigations and didn’t even bring him in for any kind of questioning, then I think that is a good indication of what his involvement was.”

Channel 9 reached out to the FBI about Loftis’ involvement on January 6, but they said they cannot reveal if someone is under investigation. They can only name someone who is charged.

Fletcher said the decision to appoint Loftis as a state representative was a committee decision.

“If people are unhappy with the selection that this committee made, then they can put their name in the hat in December,” he said.

Gov. Roy Cooper cannot veto the appointment, and neither can the General Assembly. The governor can give his approval, but even without that, Loftis will become the next state representative.

The seat is up for election next year.

Comments / 43

George Daniels
10d ago

he should be arrested and put in jail just like everyone else with a felony and have a nerve to call themselves Patriots nothing more than cult following thugs funny how they only use certain words like thugs when certain ppl break the same law

Nathan Hornaday
10d ago

If" he's a Republican U' > We can't believe anything he's is saying 🤥 that's the Republicans M- O' this is standard across America...can't trust them....they have NO" plans for America...just for Themselves ☠🤥💰

Van -it Janet
10d ago

If he didn't break any laws then he has no reason to be pursued for being a conservative American who happened to witness others committing a crime !

