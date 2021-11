Snoop Dogg says he and Eminem have patched things up after a year-long feud, revealing he apologized to his ‘brother’ in a new interview with ‘The Breakfast Club.’. Snoop Dogg and Eminem have put their feud to rest ahead of their highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show, so all is right with the world. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper, 50, said he apologized to his “brother” Eminem, 49, while on The Breakfast Club on October 27, explaining that he let his music colleague know that he was “bettering” himself.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO