CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

By Alicia Selin
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare...

987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.7 Kiss FM

This TikToker Created the Most Impressive ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Light Display for Their House

Now you can actually feel like you're in Squid Game with this TikToker's impressive Halloween lights display!. TikTok user @JustinTheLightGuy is going viral for his creative display that pays tribute to the mega-popular Netflix series. Instead of the typical Christmas lights he puts on display at his home every year, he decided to switch things up and create a custom Halloween light show featuring the red light, green light game — complete with the creepy robotic doll and all.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
98.7 Kiss FM

‘Resident Evil’ Returns to Movies With the ‘Welcome to Raccoon City’ Trailer

With six films in about 15 years, Resident Evil is by far the video game that’s been adapted to the most movies. The franchise began in 2002’s Resident Evil and continued through 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. While these films did draw on some of the mythology of the popular horror games — including the nefarious Umbrella Corporation and the evil Albert Wesker — they also deviated strongly from the actual stories of the games, and focused on a character — Alice, played by Milla Jovovich — who was invented for the movies and never crossed over into the games.
VIDEO GAMES
98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
814
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy