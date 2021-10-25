How the NFL is helping California town of Paradise recover from wildfire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s Nov. 1. Do you know where your Golden State Stimulus is? Direct deposits of the second round of the Golden State Stimulus were issued between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. However, a number of factors could have delayed those payments of up to $1,100, leaving some families in the lurch. Already the end of October and I STILL haven’t gotten any of the Golden State Stimulus 😕 Yes I filed my taxes and I signed up for direct deposit. — ThunderCheeks (@Thunder_Cheeks_) October 29, 2021 First, payments via paper check typically take longer. According to the Franchise Tax Board,...

