76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missing games, practices

Marc Stein: The Sixers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed games and practices given that he is now out for personal reasons, one source close to the situation says, confirming a report this afternoon from @Ramona Shelburne on the NBA Today. More from me: marcstein.substack.com

The #Sixers have won 15 straight games the #Knicks. Will their dominance continue without Ben Simmons? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:46 PM

For Sixers-Knicks tomorrow:

Joel Embiid (right knee soreness) and Andre Drummond (right ankle sprain) are questionable.

Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Shake Milton (right ankle sprain) and Grant Riller (left knee injury recovery) are out. – 5:07 PM

Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are questionable for tomorrow vs. #Knicks

Shake Milton and Ben Simmons are out #Sixers – 4:35 PM

The Sixers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed games and practices given that he is now out for personal reasons, one source close to the situation says, confirming a report this afternoon from @Ramona Shelburne on the NBA Today.

More from me: marcstein.substack.com – 3:52 PM

New for @The Athletic – The Week That Was

* Why Evan Mobley stands out among several stellar rookies

* Ben Simmons and how the CBA treats mental health

* A visit to Overtime Elite – Can this model work?

* 2022 draft reports on Jean Montero and Kok Yat.

theathletic.com/2911739/2021/1… – 1:15 PM

Story: Which players could be traded on each team? NBA executives weigh in on the trade value of several players, including Ben Simmons, Tyler Herro, Buddy Hield, Cam Reddish, Terrence Ross, Josh Hart, Thaddeus Young, Eric Gordon, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad… – 12:25 PM

When will a Ben Simmons trade happen? Likely after Dec. 15 nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/24/whe… – 10:58 AM

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers likely to wait until Dec. 15 before heightening pursuit of deal

cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 7:07 PM

Tomorrow against the #Thunder the 76ers will be without Shake Milton, Ben Simmons, and Grant Riller. Joel Embiid is questionable, Andre Drummond is doubtful. The Thunder are expected to be fully healthy but have no submitted an injury report yet. – 6:08 PM

Per the 5:30 injury report:

Andre Drummond remains doubtful with a right ankle sprain

Joel Embiid questionable with right knee soreness

Shake Milton out with a right ankle sprain

Grant Riller out due to left knee injury recovery

Ben Simmons is out due to personal reasons #Sixers – 5:37 PM

ItCYMI, Friday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast with

from @ringer. Among the topics, how the Lakers can best use their size, Westbrook, the Ben Simmons mess, and whether Kendall, Shiv, Roman or Connor is the true Roy family black sheep.

linktr.ee/LockedOnLakers – 4:05 PM

The Sixers say Ben Simmons and Shake Milton remain out, Andre Drummond (ankle sprain) is doubtful and Joel Embiid (knee soreness) is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Oklahoma City, – 4:01 PM

#Sixers reserve center Andre Drummond is doubtful for tomorrow’s game at the #OKCThunder with a right ankle sprain. Starting center Joel Embiid is questionable with right knee soreness. Shake Milton (ankle), Grant Riller (knee) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) are out. – 3:10 PM

Union’s Michele Roberts defends Ben Simmons, calls out Daryl Morey nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/23/uni… – 3:04 PM

🏀 HABERSHOW w/ @Amin Elhassan 🏀

76ers insider @Derek Bodner takes us through what’s happening with the Ben Simmons situation and handicaps where it goes from here.

🍎: apple.co/3njTKnv

✳️: spoti.fi/3vG2iJi – 2:10 PM

New ESPN story: Three days after Joel Embiid said he wasn’t here to “babysit,” he called Ben Simmons a brother and Tobias Harris said he has the team’s support. The scene on the ground from yet another unpredictable day in Philadelphia: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:20 PM

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris continue their support of Ben Simmons in this tough time #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/22/six… via @SixersWire – 11:57 AM

#ICYMI The #Sixers and Ben Simmons take a step in the right direction with productive meeting inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:56 AM

NBPA executive director Michele Roberts to ⁦@YahooSports⁩ on Ben Simmons/Daryl Morey: “Threatening the prospect of ‘another four years’ serves no one’s interests…We are all too good to continue to play this perpetual game of chicken.” sports.yahoo.com/nba-sixers-nbp… – 11:41 AM

Column: #76ers taking big Ben Simmons risk that #Nets shut down with Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2021/10/23/76e… via @nypostsports – 10:47 AM

The Sixers’ latest meeting with Ben Simmons appears to be a step in the right direction: ‘It was a productive day’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 8:15 AM

The #Sixers’ latest meeting with Ben Simmons appears to be a step in the right direction: ‘It was a productive day’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM

Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: “We have to be there for him as a team”

sportando.basketball/en/tobias-harr… – 2:55 AM

Joel Embiid urges 76ers fans to continue to support Ben Simmons: ‘He’s still our brother’

by: @therealmikekb from Philly

cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 1:37 AM

Tobias Harris had some lengthy thoughts on his belief that Ben Simmons deserves space. pic.twitter.com/UCqQ2FYLMa – 11:29 PM

Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons this morning: “It was good. Finally, it was the first time any of us heard him. I thought it was good for the group.”

Hopeful? “That’s a first step, that’s a start… We are better with him. I wouldn’t mind playing with him…” pic.twitter.com/wc82ffK1Jx – 11:20 PM

“We knew there was a lot of emotion here, but we wanted to win.”

⁃James Harden on playing the Sixers at Wells Fargo Center amidst the Ben Simmons drama. – 10:54 PM

#Sixers power forward Tobias Harris talks about the team’s meeting with Ben Simmons and why everyone, including the media, should support him: pic.twitter.com/izCxffj30N – 10:43 PM

Tobias Harris gave an impassioned defense of Ben Simmons, saying he needs to be given space and treated like a human being, and that his teammates have his back. – 10:40 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on the meeting with Ben Simmons this morning: pic.twitter.com/aLCo1Vi9FL – 10:39 PM

No Ben Simmons provides cover for Ls but the real issue for Philly is the same one that’s existed for some time. The 76ers don’t have a closer. Haven’t had one since Jimmy Butler skipped town. Ben doesn’t solve that problem. Daryl Morey must crave one in return in any Ben deal. – 10:39 PM

Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: “We have to respect that he’s a human first.”

Harris says Simmons needs support and the Sixers have to be there for him as a team. He asks everyone, including media, to respect Simmons. – 10:38 PM

#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on Ben Simmons: ‘At this time he needs more support than neglect.’ – 10:37 PM

Tobias Harris says that Ben Simmons needs support more than neglect at this time #Sixers – 10:37 PM

#Sixers Tobias Harris: ‘I think it was well-needed for us and for him as well’ to hear from Ben Simmons this morning. ‘It’s a good start. We have to respect his privacy and his space and be there for him.’ – 10:36 PM

Joel Embiid said it was good to hear from Ben Simmons this morning, and that he both still hopes things can go in the right direction and that both he and his teammates would still welcome Simmons back to the team. – 10:33 PM

#Sixers Joel Embiid: ‘It was good to finally hear from (Ben Simmons this morning). Hopefully this was the first step. … I wouldn’t mind playing with him.’ – 10:31 PM

I love how Doc Rivers not doing smart things as a coach, which is nothing new, somehow equates to Ben Simmons being right for some people. – 10:07 PM

The 76ers completely choking offensively down the stretch without Ben Simmons feels about right. – 9:58 PM

Goodness, the 76ers really must miss Ben Simmons more than expected pic.twitter.com/qqBXnJK1Xo – 9:54 PM

The #Sixers new intro video courtesy of @Gina Mizell has Ben Simmons in it a couple of times. pic.twitter.com/FwvVZdLF2O – 7:58 PM

Updated Sixers intro video. Ben Simmons is in it a couple times, drawing some books.

Joel Embiid also alluded to Simmons in his pregame address to the crowd, and asked them to support Simmons. pic.twitter.com/MuPgZScHTl – 7:55 PM

Joel Embiid to @CassidyHubbarth about the Ben Simmons situation uniting the #Sixers as a team: “As a team, we got closer, especially me, it brought up the point of me trying to become a way better leader than I was in the past & trying to keep the team together.” – 7:48 PM

Joel Embiid speaks to Sixers fans pregame, says Ben Simmons is “still our brother”: pic.twitter.com/XJ5L8nfVbz – 7:47 PM

Wasn’t positive with all the other noise going on in here but I believe Joel Embiid finished off the season opening intro by thanking the crowd in part for continuing to support the team and Ben Simmons “because he’s still our brother.” – 7:46 PM

Joel Embiid, in a pregame speech before Nets-Sixers, tells 76ers fans to continue supporting the team “and Ben Simmons, because he’s still our brother.” – 7:46 PM

Joel Embiid addresses the crowd before tonight’s game and asks #Sixers fans to support Ben Simmons – 7:46 PM

Ben Simmons is no victim but Daryl Morey is no hero. Actions and reactions. Petty games and this Tom and Jerry act. But a resolution is no closer, and that’s largely on Morey sports.yahoo.com/the-ben-simmon… – 7:32 PM

Reporting on NBA Countdown on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/tBwxrljKZp – 7:31 PM

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:

▪️The Nets gave up 13 offensive rebounds last game. They will have to clean that up against the Sixers to win.

▪️Ben Simmons, Shake Milton and Grant Riller are out for Philadelphia.

▪️Kyrie Irving is out for Brooklyn. – 7:01 PM

Doc Rivers called this morning’s meeting with Ben Simmons a “positive” for everybody #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/22/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:31 PM

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “It was a productive day, but it was a start.”

Later said on the near-term timeline: “I don’t know yet, I really don’t. We’re going to make sure Ben is with the right people and see where it goes.” pic.twitter.com/L0S5iZqrHd – 6:14 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘We don’t have a day set’ to discuss things again with Ben Simmons. – 5:50 PM

Doc Rivers says today was a “productive day” as far as the meeting with Ben Simmons this morning. Says he wants him around the team, but doesn’t have a timeline for when he will be on the court with the team again.

“Today was a good day,” Rivers said. – 5:49 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons addressing the team at shootaround ‘was productive and a start.’ pic.twitter.com/UxpBpLEY1P – 5:49 PM

Doc Rivers says that he feels good after this morning’s meeting with Ben Simmons. Says it’s a good start #Sixers – 5:48 PM

76ers president Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons standoff: ‘This could be four years’ nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/22/76e… – 5:20 PM

Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are two peas in separate pods.

“I think we have to live in the here and now and not expect for things to change. We have to be the best team we can be with the pieces that we have available right now.” #Nets

nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:59 PM

Although league sources concur that no Simmons trade is imminent and that Morey is likely to wait until after Dec. 15 when more players are eligible to be dealt leaguewide before he pursues a deal with greater intent, we should also note that he vowed to take a so-called gap year with family members after his abrupt departure from the Houston Rockets in October 2020. Morey accepted the Sixers’ offer to take over their front office two weeks later. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 24, 2021

Some executives still believe the Warriors could make sense if they decided to pursue Simmons. “If Golden State went after him, I think he’d fit in there really well,” one executive told HoopsHype. “Can you imagine him with those shooters out there, and he’s playing defense, rebounding and pushing the ball, running, gunning, and finishing? He’d flourish in their style of play.” -via HoopsHype / October 24, 2021

In an exclusive statement to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Roberts urged everyone to be respectful and supportive of Simmons as he works through a tough time. She also called out Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey’s comments about continuing this standoff with Simmons for the four remaining years of his contract. “Really? Is it so hard to believe that Ben’s not mentally at a place to compete? Professional athletes — like the rest of us — have difficult periods in our lives that require time and energy to heal. We have and will continue to provide Ben with the support and resources he needs to work through this. Threatening the prospect of ‘another four years’ serves no one’s interests. Like Tobias [Harris], I say let’s respect Ben’s space and embrace him while allowing him the time to move forward. “So, take a breath and count to 10: We are all too good to continue to play this perpetual game of chicken.” -via Yahoo! Sports / October 23, 2021