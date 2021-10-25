It Sounds as though Agatha Harkness Will Return to the MCU

It’s already a well-known fact that another Deadpool movie is coming, but what isn’t known, apart from how Disney is going to be treating the merc with a mouth, is who will be taking the top spot when it comes to the villain. It would appear that Josh Brolin and James McAvoy have been added to the cast (don’t quote me on McAvoy), which leads one to believe that we’ll be seeing Cable return and perhaps even see Professor Xavier make an appearance. But in regards to the villain that will be showing up in the third movie, it’s hard to guess who it’s going to be, but we can at least state who we would like to see since Deadpool has collected a series of enemies and allies over the years that might change their mind about him every now and then when the situation warrants it. Some enemies might be reluctant, but a lot of allies are definitely reluctant since Deadpool is the kind of friend that you might claim but still want to keep your distance from at times since he’s a liability to everyone, including himself. Here are a few villains we’d like to see in Deadpool 3, if possible.

