The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) are reminding drivers to be extra vigilant on roadways this fall as mating season for white-tailed deer gets underway and daylight hours decrease. Deer are more likely to suddenly enter roadways at this time of year, also known as the fall rut, as bucks pursue does, increasing the risk for sudden stops or collisions. Deer activity is more likely to occur during early morning hours and around sunset, when visibility may be difficult and more motorists are on their work commutes.

4 DAYS AGO