Carolina Forest again finds itself in the third round of the 5A volleyball playoffs. And again, the Panthers face a familiar obstacle in their path — River Bluff. “They’re my kryptonite,” Panthers coach Connor Cooper said of the school that has eliminated his team from the playoffs the last three seasons. “This is the strongest team [I’ve had] and I really want to beat them. I think this is the team to beat them.”

10 DAYS AGO