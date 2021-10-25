Here’s How Long the macOS Monterey Update Takes

Follow our helpful guide to create a macOS Monterey bootable USB installer. This bootable USB installer can be used to clean install macOS Monterey, or for recovery purposes. macOS Monterey 12 (the actual released version is 12.0.1) features a bunch of new updates which include a new redesigned Safari, Live Text for text recognition in photos across the OS, Focus mode, Shortcuts app, Shared with You, and FaceTime improvements. The update also features improvements to built-in apps such as Messages, Notes, Apple Maps, as well as new Privacy features. These privacy improvements are also part of iCloud+, Apple’s new subscription service update which has features like Privacy Relay and Hide My Email. Lastly, macOS Monterey supports AirPlay to Mac, which lets users AirPlay content from their iPhone or iPad to their Mac.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO