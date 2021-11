PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he doesn’t plan to stop his pursuit against the implementation of vaccine and mask mandates in the state. Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday he intends to take an Arizona Superior Court judge’s ruling that a law banning face mask mandates in schools violates the state constitution all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO