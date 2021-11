A: While there are many diversionary options (resolutions that do not result in the juvenile being adjudicated delinquent) in juvenile court, it is not the case that juvenile cases normally get dismissed or left to the parents discretion when a formal police complaint has been filed. The possible consequences for a juvenile adjudicated delinquent of the offense you describe above (likely a 3rd degree aggravated assault) would depend upon whether that juvenile had any previous history in the juvenile court system, among other variables. The school district could also choose to take separate action unrelated to what happens on the law enforcement side.

