Ryan Gosling's The Wolfman has been rattling around at Blumhouse for a little while now without seeing much movement. The new take on the classic Universal Monster movie was announced after the success of The Invisible Man reboot, which in turn was effectively a kick start of the pretty much defunct Dark Universe that Universal originally announced in 2017 before the Tom Cruise dud of The Mummy put it back in the ground and buried it. Blumhouse's completely reinvented take on the Invisible Man though was enough to bring the possibility of a Universal Monserverse back to life, and The Wolfman is next in its sights. While Leigh Whannell was original signed on to direct, it looks like he has now stepped away from the project, and Gosling has brought in his frequent collaborator Derek Cianfrance to helm the movie.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO