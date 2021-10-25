CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
W. Venice Ave. - UPDATE 10/25/2021

venicegov.com
 6 days ago

WEST VENICE AVENUE (north portion of the Avenue) No work is scheduled for this week. WEST VENICE AVENUE (south portion of the Avenue) The contractor will maintain the dewatering system and dig two drill pits on the south side of Heritage Park for...

www.venicegov.com

venicegov.com

Venetian Parkway Utility Relocation UPDATE 10/25

KAREN DRIVE (between Roberta St. and Elaine St., and Elaine St. to Pinebrook Rd.) The contractor will be preparing work areas to connect the new water mains to the existing water distribution system. LILLIAN STREET. There is no work scheduled for this week. ROBERTA STREET. There is no work scheduled...
VENICE, FL
cityofsanrafael.org

Bungalow Ave and Woodland Ave resurfacing project update

Construction began on October 6th for the Bungalow Ave and Woodland Ave Resurfacing Project. Thank you to our neighbors for your patience as improvements are continually made. Currently Ghilotti Bros Inc. is working on curb ramps all along Woodland Ave and a sidewalk gap closure on Bungalow Ave. Over the next few weeks, weather permitting, the contractor will continue to work on curb ramps, bringing them into compliance with current accessibility standards.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
venicegov.com

City of Venice Water Conservation

This notice is to let the citizens of Venice know that although year-round water conservation is strongly encouraged, the City of Venice water supply is not affected by the issues noted in Sarasota Herald Tribune newspaper article dated October 26, 2021. The City of Venice does not receive drinking water from the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. At this time there are no issues with the City’s water treatment facility or water supply. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at (941) 480-3333 or wanderson@venicefl.gov.
VENICE, FL
steamboatsprings.net

Construction Update - 10/22/2021

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, COLORADO-October 22, 2021-Various projects across the city are moving through different phases as work focuses on improvements and infrastructure enhancements. The following provides a brief update on city and non-city projects. All projects are weather dependent. Mt. Werner/Steamboat Blvd Roundabout - City of Steamboat Springs. The Steamboat Blvd/Mt....
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
North West
thexunewswire.com

thexunewswire.com

MATC Times

montvale.org

Milling and Paving on Grand Ave Starting 10/22/2021

PSE&G will be milling and paving Grand Ave from Middletown Rd to Railroad Ave. There are several ways of doing this. One is to stretch the work over several days and possibly weeks risking weather and equipment delays, and one is to mill and pave the entire roadway in 16 hours while all the equipment and resources are on site.
MONTVALE, NJ

