W. Venice Ave. - UPDATE 10/25/2021

This notice is to let the citizens of Venice know that although year-round water conservation is strongly encouraged, the City of Venice water supply is not affected by the issues noted in Sarasota Herald Tribune newspaper article dated October 26, 2021. The City of Venice does not receive drinking water from the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. At this time there are no issues with the City’s water treatment facility or water supply. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at (941) 480-3333 or wanderson@venicefl.gov.

VENICE, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO