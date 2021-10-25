Northern Sky Theater announces 2022 season slate

A movie dedicated to the journey of MONSTA X is set to premiere soon. Titled MONSTA X: THE DREAMING, the film will star Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. On top of highlighting the K-pop group’s story, the movie will feature exclusive one-on-one interviews with each member, along with a glimpse into their personal experiences of their time in the United States. The band has also prepared a special concert clip and will give MONBEBEs an exclusive first listen of “The Dreaming,” “One Day” and more from their upcoming album, MONSTA X: THE DREAMING.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO