Northern Sky Theater announces 2022 season slate

Happenstance Theater will perform its first post-Covid production BrouHaHa in a two-week limited engagement at the Baltimore Theater Project from October 28 through November 7. Described as a post-apocalyptic comedy, BrouHaHa is a comedic, existential escapade inspired by images of refugees fleeing on foot, Edwardian workers, cinematic treasures like Fellini’s...
The Reading Theater Project is thrilled to announce the company’s next production, a collage of several plays and solo performances, mixed MESSages. It will be performed Thursday, November 18, through Saturday, November 20, at 8pm nightly, and Sunday, November 21, at 2pm, at the WCR Center for the Arts, 140 N. 5th Street in Reading, Pa. Tickets for all performances are pay-what-you-will, with a recommended price of $20 per person. Proof of vaccination and masks are required for all. More information at https://readingtheaterproject.org/mixed-messages/
DuBOIS — The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources, Inc., located in Downtown DuBois, announces a series of events in celebration of the Halloween season. On Friday, Oct. 29, the second annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will take place with doors opening at 9 p.m., games and costume contest at 9:30, and the film at 10 p.m.
Explore two historic theaters in Northern Michigan - The State Theatre and the Garden Theater. Explore two historic theaters in Northern Michigan - The State Theatre and the Garden Theater. Storm Team 8 forecast: Noon 102821. Vets home begins restoration of historic Hebe Fountain. Happening today: Ottawa Co. Committee to...
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater, which still has a show running in its 2021 season, is thinking early about 2022. The professional company announced its 2022 season for its two theaters in Door County. According to a press release: “In 2022, the theater plans a robust season...
WYO PLAY is a series of educational programs that builds upon the WYO Theater’s legacy as a center for arts entertainment and education in the surrounding community. In addition to honoring the past, the educational programs are part of ushering in a bright future for Sheridan’s creative economy and artistic life.
Boston Theater Company, the organization that produced “Finish Line: A Documentary Play About the 2013 Boston Marathon,” and the Artist Athletic Association, AAA, announced the first 5K road race in Massachusetts, Road of Rainbows, on Oct. 31 at the Boston Common. The road race is not only the first of...
Country star Darius Rucker is planning a return to the road early next year, but the man behind hits like “Wagon Wheel” and “Beers and Sunshine” won’t be doing so on massive arena stages. Instead, the also-front-man of Hootie & the Blowfish has booked 12 shows in iconic theaters around the nation.
The comedic musical is about 12 spellers who made their way to the county spelling bee and are attempting to make it to nationals. Over the summer, the Mingus Union High School installed a new sound system. Theater and Choir Director James Ball said the new sound system is part of the reason for picking a musical this year.
It’s 1996, Brett Favre is at the top of his game, the Green Bay Packers are making a run for the Super Bowl, and three sisters learn only one of them will inherit their father’s season tickets. That’s the elevator pitch for a musical written by homegrown playwright Matt Zembrowski. “There’s tons of nostalgia,” Zembrowski says. “Lots of people have really strong memories from those years.”
Celine Dion, Karen Carpenter, Michael Jackson and Elvis tribute artists to perform. Las Vegas’ longest running and most-awarded tribute show, is ready to celebrate the holidays as they launch their third Holiday show in Foley, Alabama. Legends in Concert opened its doors at OWA in 2019 and has been consistently met with excitement and enthusiastic crowds at its shows weekly. Following a successful run with the debut of the all-female fall show, the holiday lineup of performers begins on Nov. 17, 2021.
Sean DeFlora needed a Halloween costume anyway. So, when Clear Creek Community Theatre held tryouts for its Oct. 22-31 production of Nick Dear's adaptation of Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein,” the English teacher at Santa Fe High School threw his hat into the ring. DeFlora was cast as The Creature, who has...
It’s a madhouse in eccentric Tuna, Texas, where the annual holiday lawn-display contest gets especially vicious this year and tree-lightings are jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. The shenanigans are part of “A Tuna Christmas,” which is a gift marked “returned” for audiences at Alvin Community College. “It’s just great to...
Theater Bartlesville invites you to a special holiday event in December. "Celebrate the Season," hosted by Theater Bartlesville, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 6:00 p.m. There will be food, drink, a silent auction, music and dancing. You are encouraged to dress in your Christmas best. This will be a fundraising event for Theater Bartlesville.
AUSTIN, Texas — The 2022 version of the South by Southwest festival will be an in-person experience again, and that’s music to the ears of festival organizers, fans and the city of Austin. The 2020 festival was canceled at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 2021 version was...
A movie dedicated to the journey of MONSTA X is set to premiere soon. Titled MONSTA X: THE DREAMING, the film will star Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. On top of highlighting the K-pop group’s story, the movie will feature exclusive one-on-one interviews with each member, along with a glimpse into their personal experiences of their time in the United States. The band has also prepared a special concert clip and will give MONBEBEs an exclusive first listen of “The Dreaming,” “One Day” and more from their upcoming album, MONSTA X: THE DREAMING.
San Diego County theaters have slowly returned to production this fall, with most not planning a full season of shows until next year. But many of the companies that produce annual holiday productions are reviving their old chestnuts or introducing new ones this fall. Here’s a roundup of this fall’s local holiday theater productions. Please note that all theaters have COVID-19 safety policies in place, requiring proof of full vaccine and indoor masking. For more on individual theaters’ policies, visit their websites. Shows are listed in order of their opening dates.
Legendary Tri-State thrash metal vets Overkill have announced their return to the New Jersey stage on November 13th, 2021 for a show at The Wellmont Theater. The gig will see Phil Demmel (ex-Machine Head, Vio-lence) filling in for lead guitarist Dave Linsk, along with support from Demolition Hammer and Sworn Enemy — get tickets here.
Comments / 0