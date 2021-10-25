CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Davido announces huge London show at The O2 for 2022

By Will Lavin
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavido has announced that he’ll be heading to London next year for a huge headline show at The O2. The Afrobeat star took to Instagram today (October 25) to reveal that he will returning to London on March 5 for an “even bigger” show than any of his previous put on...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Måneskin share video for new single Mammamia, announce surprise free London show

On the heels of their video release for new single MammaMia which was shared last night (October 19), Eurovision winners Måneskin have announced a surprise London show, where fans will be able to attend for free. Taking place this evening (October 20) in London's Islington O2 Academy with doors opening...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Avril Lavigne Reschedules London And Manchester Shows To March

Avril Lavigne has rescheduled her previously postponed UK shows that were put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The Canadian singer-songwriter will now play Manchester's O2 Apollo on March 25 and three London shows at the O2 Academy Brixton on March 27, 28 and 29. Original tickets will be honoured, and the remainder are on sale now.
CELEBRITIES
Punknews.org

Superheaven announce a UK show

Superheaven is coming out of their hiatus to play a few shows summer 2022. They have already been announced to play the 2022 edition of Manchester, UK's Outbreak Fest. They additionally added one date in London the day after the festival. See below for more information on the event.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Genesis Reschedule London O2 Arena Shows Of The Last Domino? Tour To March

Genesis have rescheduled the London shows of The Last Domino? Tour that were recently postponed due to "postive COVID-19 tests within the band." The veteran rockers will now play three nights at the O2 Arena on March 24, 25 and 26. Original tickets will be honoured, and the remainder are on sale now. The rearranged dates for their postponed shows in Dublin, Belfast and Glasgow are still be to confirmed.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Davido
Person
Nas
Person
Tiwa Savage
101 WIXX

Adele announces two shows in London’s Hyde Park, films her CBS concert special

Adele is returning to the concert stage…next year. The superstar has announced two shows in London’s Hyde Park for 2022, on July 1 and 2. Fans who want first crack at the tickets can sign up at her website now for the presale, which starts Thursday, October 28 at 5am EST. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday at 5 am EST.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele Hyde Park tickets on sale after singer announces 2022 London shows

Adele has announced she will be performing live in London next year, following the release of her album 30 this November.In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in the summer of 2022. The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July 2022.Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October. Tickets are available here.American Express Card members can access presale tickets from 10am on Friday 29 October. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Saturday 30 October. Soon after the announcement, social media users reported that the singer’s website had crashed, with one user joking that it was “time for the Adele Tickets Hunger Games”.Those who miss the presale sign-up will have to wait till Saturday (30 October) to get their hands on tickets for Adele’s first UK live shows since 2017.The singer’s fourth studio album, 30, is scheduled for release on 19 November.The liveblog is now closed
CELEBRITIES
decodedmagazine.com

Vitalic announces special live show at London’s Electric Brixton

Vitalic has revealed a special ‘20 Years Of Vitalic’ live show at London’s Electric Brixton on 1 April 2022. The all-night event runs from 21:00 to 05:00, and will see the French electronic music artist perform a “best of” live set drawing on his substantial discography; the unique live show will feature exclusive tracks, and nod to past concerts and tours.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Nme
JamBase

Genesis Adds Brooklyn Concert & Reschedules London Shows

Genesis tacked on a fourth and final New York City area concert at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on December 11 to their The Last Domino? reunion tour. Additionally, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame band announced new dates for a three-night run in London previously postponed due to COVID-19. Phil...
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Genesis Announces Rescheduled London Dates

Genesis has announced their rescheduled London dates. Earlier this month, the group was forced off the road due to an unspecified bandmember testing positive for covid. The band was winding down its UK tour when they announced their final four gigs — Glasgow, Scotland and its three London concerts were postponed.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Sleep Announce April Shows

Sleep have a trio of shows booked for April, just in time for 4/20. Superwolves (Matt Sweeney and Bonnie “Prince” Billy) will open those dates, tickets for which will go on sale this Friday, October 29th at 09:00am PDT. 04/18 Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom. 04/19 Colorado Springs, CO –...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
99.9 The Point

The Weeknd Makes Huge Instagram Announcement: Denver Concert Canceled

The Weeknd announced on his Instagram that he's decided to officially cancel all current dates on his upcoming After Hours Tour. As if (clearly I've been watching Clueless to much lately) we haven't missed enough live music over 2020 and 2021, this is just another show added to the long list of "what ifs" when it comes to live music in Colorado, and around the country for that matter! The Weeknd was set to perform just after the new year at Ball Arena in Denver, which was the second delayed date, I believe, and now that date, along with the rest of the worldwide tour, is done. I guess you could say the After Hours Party is over...
DENVER, CO
stereoboard.com

Morcheeba Announce Blackest Blue Tour For December, Change Venue For London Show

Morcheeba have announced their Blackest Blue Tour for December. Founding members Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey have lined up shows in Birmingham, Manchester, and Brighton for early in December. They've also changed the location of their previously confirmed London gig to the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. The short trek shares...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Ishay Ribo To Make UK Stage Debut At London's O2 Arena In December

Ishay Ribo will make his UK stage debut later this year. The world famous Israeli musician will headline the O2 Arena in London on December 5, with tickets on sale now. Ribo's last full-length release was the triple live album 'במה קהל אהבה', which arrived back in September 2020. Ishay...
MUSIC
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Reveals The Meanest Thing Her Daughter North Has Ever Said To Her

Kim Kardashian opened up about some of her parenting decisions in a recent ‘Mom Confessions’ video from ‘Bubble.’. Kids really do say some of the darnedest things, no matter who you are! Kim Kardashian, 40, opened up about the “meanest thing” that her oldest daughter North West, 8, has ever said to her in a clip from Bubble’s “Mom Confessions” posted on Tuesday October 12. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s little one attempts to clap back at her mom are mostly insults directed at her interior design choices!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy