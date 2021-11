Apple has released macOS Monterey to all users. The update features a new redesigned Safari, Live Text, Focus mode, and FaceTime improvements. The update also features improvements to built-in apps such as Messages, Notes, Apple Maps, as well as various Privacy features. Apple has also extended these privacy improvements to iCloud+, its new subscription update which brings features like Privacy Relay and Hide My Email to users. Apple has also introduced AirPlay to Mac, which allows users to AirPlay content from their iPhone or iPad to their Mac. macOS Monterey also finally gets the Shortcuts app, years after it was launched on iOS and iPadOS.

