Apple today is releasing macOS 12 Monterey to compatible Macs running Apple silicon or Intel processors. The new version is a free upgrade to anyone with a compatible machine. macOS Monterey brings with it a host of new features and improvements. The first is SharePlay, which also went live today on iOS and iPadOS. This allows users to listen to music, watch movies or TV shows, and more together over a FaceTime call. FaceTime calls also get spatial audio, so the speaker's voice comes from the direction they are on the screen.

