MLB

Cincinnati Reds links - The Reds shortstop in 2022, Dusty Baker in the World Series

By Red Reporter
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hold these truths to be self evident, that the Cincinnati Reds shortstop position is not created equally, that shortstops are endowed by their...

www.chatsports.com

Related
MLB

Farmer aims to remain Reds' shortstop in '22

CINCINNATI -- After a couple of seasons with the Reds as a utility player assured nothing but a chance to compete for his roster spot each spring, Kyle Farmer moved into a regular role as their shortstop this past season. But becoming an everyday player in 2021 hasn’t changed the...
MLB
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Potential short-term shortstop solution just went up in flames

Right now, it appears as if Corey Seager is the frontrunner to be the New York Yankees‘ next shortstop. That’s according to the latest buzz coming from ESPN insider Jeff Passan. If you’re going to believe anyone’s speculation during a cluttered offseason, it’s him and a few others. However, we’re...
MLB
The Conversation U.S.

How much longer will major league baseball stay in the closet?

In his 1990 autobiography, “Behind the Mask: My Double Life in Baseball,” Dave Pallone, a gay major league umpire who was quietly fired in 1988 after rumors about his sexual orientation circulated in the baseball world, contended that there were enough gay major league players to create an All-Star team. Since then, attitudes and laws about homosexuality have changed. High-profile figures in business, politics, show business, education, the media, the military and sports have come out of the closet. Athletes in three of the five major U.S. male team sports – the NBA, NFL and MLS – have come out while...
NFL
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees catcher named Padres manager

The San Diego Padres got their man. Read our comprehensive how to bet on baseball guide. Multiple sources report Bob Melvin will be the Padres’ new manager. He is heading to San Diego after 11 seasons as skipper of the Oakland A’s. Melvin previously managed the Arizona Diamondbacks (2005-2009) and Seattle Mariners (2003-04).
MLB

