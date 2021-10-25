CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Seven Lions Debuts New Collaboration With REZZ On EDC Main Stage

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably been hearing it all through the pandemic, that producers weren’t releasing their best works until touring and live events resumed. Despite many albums and impressive projects being...

www.youredm.com

Your EDM

Decadence NYE Drops Lineup With Rezz, Zedd, DJ Snake, & More

After a year long hiatus, the gates of Decadence will reopen this December 30th and 31st to ring in the New Year once more with zoens of incredible artists joining from across the country at the Colorado Convention Center. Featuring larger than life production across multiple stages, a wide variety of genres and styles and more, we can’t wait to return to ring in another new year.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Decadence Colorado Drops Lineup With Rezz, The Chainsmokers, & More

Get ready to party your way to 2022 with dance music’s top artists. Decadence has revealed the official lineup for this year’s Colorado event and attendees can expect to witness some big-name performances. The Decadence NYE lineup features a wide range of dance artists, such as Rezz, The Chainsmokers, DJ...
COLORADO STATE
edmidentity.com

TYEGUYS Curates Energetic Tracks Ahead of EDC Las Vegas Debut

TYEGUYS swung by ahead of their EDCLV debut to curate a high-octane playlist showcasing their style, homegrown artists, and biggest influences. TYEGUYS have been climbing the ranks and earning their stripes in the world of hard dance music over the past few years by garnering support from all over the world and becoming a community favorite within the American hard dance scene. This year has been one of the biggest yet for the duo. Not only did they launch DYEHARD Records, but introduced a new wave of North American hard dance producers and earned themselves a much-deserved booking at EDC Las Vegas as well.
THEATER & DANCE
Your EDM

Insomniac Announces EDC Live Stream Details With All Eight Stages For The First Time

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, the world’s largest dance music festival, officially begins tonight. Those already in Vegas will be able to witness hundreds of artists perform, but those at home can still watch the largest festival live stream in its history, for the first-time ever streaming all eight festival stages across multiple platforms including YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Lomotif and Roblox.
ENTERTAINMENT
Your EDM

The Chainsmokers Tease First New Song Since 2019 At EDC

It’s been over two years since we’ve last heard new music from The Chainsmokers, their 2019 album World War Joy. The group has been on a social media hiatus since February 2020, ironically just a month before the official global pandemic was declared. They still popped up every now and then during the pandemic, but on the public-facing front, they’ve been quiet.
MUSIC
edm.com

SLANDER, Said The Sky and Alison Wonderland Debut Massive Collab at EDC Las Vegas: Watch

As an artist, if there was ever a time to reveal your best new music, it was at EDC Las Vegas 2021. Ergo, a collab of epic proportions has been uncovered by SLANDER and Said The Sky, who debuted a never-before-heard song with Alison Wonderland during their back-to-back DJ set. She had teased the song, dubbed "Picture," prior to the performance and flung her fanbase into a fever pitch.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Wooli Drops New Collab With Illenium & Grabbitz At EDC [WATCH]

Wooli, arguably the most well known purveyor of sad bass music (if that’s what you choose to call it), played EDC this past weekend. If you were at his set, you probably saw Grabbitz come out as a special guest to sing live over their new collaboration with Illenium. Captured...
MUSIC
Your EDM

New Artist Spotlight: Sines Documents ‘A Series of Moments’ With a New Album

Jason Wann isn’t exactly a new artist, especially around his hometown of Portland where he’s been creating interesting, synth-based music under a number of monikers and is active as a DJ in the local scene. Clearly well-versed in the ways of the synths, Wann’s work is heady, emotive and laced with classic 80s dancefloor style. His latest project, Sines, was invented specifically to marry his synth-heavy house and techno style with female vocals and blur the lines between EDM and pop. With his new album A Series of Moments, released earlier this month, he’s done just that.
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

EDC Las Vegas partners with ALDA to host infamous circuitGROUNDS stage

Insomniac is teaming up with ALDA, Europe’s premiere event promoters, to bring the infamous circuitGROUNDS stage back to this year’s EDC Las Vegas. The freshly announced partnership will see the Amsterdam based ALDA injecting its decades of concept building experience into one of EDC’s namesake stages, further raising the bar for the leading stateside festival.
DEADMAU5
treblezine.com

HEALTH share new collaboration with Poppy, “DEAD FLOWERS”

HEALTH have spent the past few years releasing a number of interesting collaboration tracks, many of which ended up on their recent album DISCO4: PART I, which was followed by their collab with Nine Inch Nails, “Isn’t Everyone.” The group is keeping that streak of interesting musical pairings going with a new track featuring pop-metal artist Poppy. It’s titled “DEAD FLOWERS,” and it’s a gorgeously atmospheric track that leans more toward the band’s post-punk and shoegaze influences rather than their heavier industrial palette. Poppy’s vocals, meanwhile, are perfectly suited to the hazy and haunting track.
MUSIC
Your EDM

Two Friends Exceed Expectations With 20th Volume Of Big Bootie Mix

For more than six years, Two Friends have been gracing the world with their Big Bootie Mixes, putting together an assortment of songs that seem impossible to mix and the amount of which seems staggering to even the most seasoned DJs. (Of course, putting it together on Ableton Live helps.)
MUSIC
Complex

PLACES+FACES and Xbox Debut Collaborative Gaming Capsule

London-based creative stable PLACES+FACES has teamed up with gaming giants Xbox for its latest collaborative capsule. Bringing together the worlds of streetwear and gaming, the capsule celebrates the synergies between Xbox Cloud Gaming and the digitally mobile ethos of PLACES+FACES, with the iconic Xbox controller arriving in a gradient of orange and red hues as an homage to the film cameras beloved by P+F founders Ciesay and Soulz.
VIDEO GAMES
Your EDM

Ultra Drops Phase 1 Lineup for 2022 with Illenium, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, DJ Snake, & More

It will have been three years, two events, since the last Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Ultra was one of, if not the first festival to be hit with a cancellation due to COVID-19. And, being so early in the year, it had no chance of coming back in March 2021 when the vaccine was only just beginning to roll out and safety around coronavirus was still dubious at best. Now, as we look to 2022, the Miami music festival is plotting its grand return and bringing back all the top-tier acts from which it has built a reputation.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Daniel Arsham Partnered With Kohler to Debut a Functional Art Collaboration

Following a fruitful partnership with Tiffany’s & Co., Daniel Arsham has recently linked up with Kohler to debut a limited-edition sink shaped up using the manufacturing company’s latest 3-D clay printing technology and injecting the contemporary artist’s signature aesthetic. Entitled the Rock.01, the asymmetric vitreous china basin – formed by...
DESIGN
Your EDM

Wave Racer Releases Long-Awaited Debut Album, “To Stop From Falling Off The Earth”

Sydney-turned-Melbourne producer Wave Racer today releases his long awaited debut album, To Stop From Falling Off The Earth, out now via Eora/Sydney-based tastemaker label Astral People Recordings. Collecting singles ‘Dreaming,’ ‘Left Behind,’ (featured in Wave Racer’s set for Porter Robinson’s Secret Sky Digital Festival in April) and ‘Look Up to...
ROCK MUSIC
Your EDM

Marshmello & LIL DUSTY G release alternative single “Preached” on Marshmello’s Polar Culture Label

Ever since LIL DUSTY G began to break boundaries in 2017 with his songs “Waste Your Time,” “Ghost Rider,” and “Burn,” everyone has been anticipating more music. The time is finally here. LIL DUSTY G has released the lead single “Preached” off of his debut album on Marshmello’s record label Polar Culture, with the label head as a featured artist.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES

