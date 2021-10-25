Seven Lions Debuts New Collaboration With REZZ On EDC Main Stage

It will have been three years, two events, since the last Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Ultra was one of, if not the first festival to be hit with a cancellation due to COVID-19. And, being so early in the year, it had no chance of coming back in March 2021 when the vaccine was only just beginning to roll out and safety around coronavirus was still dubious at best. Now, as we look to 2022, the Miami music festival is plotting its grand return and bringing back all the top-tier acts from which it has built a reputation.

MIAMI, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO