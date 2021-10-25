Seven Lions Debuts New Collaboration With REZZ On EDC Main Stage

Jason Wann isn’t exactly a new artist, especially around his hometown of Portland where he’s been creating interesting, synth-based music under a number of monikers and is active as a DJ in the local scene. Clearly well-versed in the ways of the synths, Wann’s work is heady, emotive and laced with classic 80s dancefloor style. His latest project, Sines, was invented specifically to marry his synth-heavy house and techno style with female vocals and blur the lines between EDM and pop. With his new album A Series of Moments, released earlier this month, he’s done just that.
