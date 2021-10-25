The shapewear billionaire shares the wealth! Spanx founder Sara Blakely gifts 500+ staff with $10,000 and two first-class plane tickets each as brand is valued at $1.2 BILLION (21 years after the fax machine saleswoman launched it with just $5k)

Spanx founder Sara Blakely celebrated her company's $1.2 billion valuation last week by sharing her good fortune — by giving all of her 500+ employees first-class plane tickets and $10,000 spending money.

On Thursday, CNN reported that investment management company Blackstone had purchased a majority stake in Spanx, with the company reportedly valued at a whopping $1.2 billion.

Blakely, 50, announced the sale to her employees with a party, where she shocked the room by announcing that she was gifting everyone with two first-class Delta flights to anywhere in the world, plus an additional $10,000 cash.

Blakely — who built her way up to billionaire business status from humble beginnings selling fax machines — watched on as her staff erupted in cheers, applause, and even some happy tears.

Blackstone announced the deal on Wednesday, writing in a press release that it has 'agreed to buy a majority stake in the company at a valuation of $1.2 billion,' but that Blakely still maintains 'a significant equity stake in the business.'

Though the investment business didn't share just how much it paid, CNN reports that it's eight figures, meaning a massive payday for Blakely.

But while plenty of CEOs kept those payouts for themselves, Blakely rewarded the employees who have helped get Spanx to where it is.

At a party last week, Blakely stood before her champagne-holding employees in a room decorated with balloons.

'When I started the company in Virginia Highlands on a white board in my room, I wrote a goal down. And I said this company will one day be worth $10 million,' she told them, pausing as she got choked up. 'And everybody laughed at me.'

Having far surpassed that goal, Blakely stood next to a globe sitting on a table.

'Why am I spinning the globe?' she asked the room.

'I was spinning the globe because to celebrate this moment, I have bought each one of you two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world,' she said.

The whole room immediately erupted in cheers and screams. In video shared on Instagram, employees holding glasses of champagne can be seen clapping, cheering, and in some cases, crying.

But Blakely wasn't finished, and as the cheers died down, she spoke back up.

'You know,' she continued, 'if you go on a trip you might want to go out to a really nice dinner, you might want to go out to a really nice hotel, and so with everybody’s two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world, you are each getting $10,000.'

The room was filled with more screams, cheers, and giddy laugher. More women began crying, while others shook, gasped, and stood in shock with their hands on their mouths.

Later, several of the employees were asked where they plan to go on their luxurious getaways, with several naming places like Japan, Croatia, South Africa, and even Antarctica.

'I'm going to go on my honeymoon with my fiance, and we're going to Bora Bora!' said one woman.

'I'm gonna fly to Sweden and elope with my girlfriend,' said a man.

One woman who had been crying with joy earlier jumped up and down and said she is going to South Africa.

On Instagram, Blakely said that 'it was an emotional announcement filled with happy tears acknowledging how far we’ve come,' admitting the 'tears really started to flow when' when she surprised everyone with the gift.

'I really want every employee to celebrate this moment in their own way and create a memory that will last them a lifetime!' she continued. 'Cheers to 21 years of magic and many more to come.'

Blakely has certainly come a long way herself, having spent years trying her hand at a number of other careers before launching Spanx in 2000 with just $5,000 in savings.

In fact, she failed at her first career choice, 'bombing' the LSAT twice and giving up on her desire to become a lawyer.

'When I realized that law school wasn’t a real possibility for me, I drove to Disney World and tried out to be Goofy,' the Florida State graduate told Glamour in 2019.

That didn't work out, either: 'Unfortunately, you have to be 5'8" to play Goofy, and I’m only 5'6". So I got the part of one of the chipmunks instead.

'I worked at Disney for three months and put people on rides at Epcot. I was never actually the chipmunk; I left Disney before I got the chance.'

Her next job was selling Danka fax machines door-to-door in Clearwater, Florida, while doing stand-up comedy at night. Though she was great at sales, she didn't love what she was doing.

'I woke up one day and thought, "I’m in the wrong movie, call the director! What happened? This is not my life,"' she told New York magazine in 2016. 'So I wrote down on a piece of paper the things that I was good at, and one of them was sales.

'I just started thinking about that, and I ended up writing down in my journal, "I want to invent a product that I can sell to millions of people that will make them feel good."'

The idea came to her while considering a pair of cream-colored slacks she owned. She'd never worn them because she didn't have undergarments that worked.

Determined to wear them, she cut off the feet of a pair of control-top pantyhose and wore them under the pants.

While the idea worked to a degree, with Sara recalling to Inc.com that she 'looked fabulous' and 'felt great' as a result of her DIY shapewear, the pantyhose were not a perfect solution and 'rolled up her legs all night'.

So, the businesswoman decided to fill what she saw as a serious gap in the undergarment market with her own design that would offer all of the benefits of control-top pantyhose with none of the discomfort and irritation.

However, Sara would go on to face more obstacles from naysaying men.

'When I started my company, I’d reach out to hosiery mills — which were all run by men — asking them to manufacture Spanx,' she told Glamour.

'They would always say, “And you are?” And I would say, “Sara Blakely.” And they’d say, “And you’re with?” And I’d say, “Sara Blakely.” And then they’d say, “You’re financially backed by?” And I’d say, “Sara Blakely.”'

'Some of them would just escort me out and say, “We’re not interested,"' she recalled.

'I didn’t realize that selling fax machines door-to-door was really laying the groundwork for me to be able to be an inventor and create a product that had never been done before and bring it to market, because doing something like that requires hearing the word "no" a lot,'' she said.

'The cold-calling to sell fax machines was an amazing training ground for hearing "no." I just learned that there’s a formula, you have to go through a certain number of "no’s" to get to a "yes," so don’t let it discourage you.'

She finally found a manufacturer, who told her that his three daughters all loved the idea.

The early days were incredibly hands-on. Blakely previously shared a photo from 2000 when the 'packing and shipping' was the family room in her apartment, with all packages shipped from her home.

'Middle of the night, wine was needed. Wake up, sell fax machines all day, come home, pack and ship all night, repeat,'' she recalled.

She famously got Neiman Marcus to stock Spanx in seven stores by modeling a pair of white pants for a buyer in the bathroom — before and after Spanx.

The business quickly grew from there, being featured on Oprah and becoming a QVC best seller.

'Never underestimate what you can do if you truly care the most,' she advised followers on Instagram this week.

'It wasn’t what I knew (zero background in business), it wasn’t who I knew (no one in the industry) it was because I cared the most that gave me the courage to launch the company.