Bryan girls tennis team completes memorable season

There was a distinct homegrown feel to this year's Bryan girls tennis team, which will go down as one of the best in program history.

After a 24-2 record this season and a fourth-place finish in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division II state team tournament, a class that has bonded since coming in as freshmen with little to no tennis experience produced a memorable season on the strength of a deep lineup with no discernible holes from No. 1 singles to No. 2 doubles.

The team was led by six seniors — Emilee Bassett (No. 1 singles), Kaitlyn Posey (No. 2 singles), Mckenzie Adams (No. 3 singles), Haylee Wheeler (No. 1 doubles), Brooke Taylor (No. 2 doubles), and Katie Seamen (No. 2 doubles) — and one junior in Reese Grothaus (No. 1 doubles).

“Six seniors all came in as freshmen together,” coach Mitchell Owens said. “There wasn't much tournament experience. We literally had to show most of them how to hold a racquet. I'm proud of the work this team has put in over the last three years. After their freshman year, they did start going to some tournaments and group lessons and things of that nature. They were a group of friends who had been friends for a long time. They came up together into tennis. Once a couple of them caught the love of the game, that spread to the other ones to want to put the work in in the offseason.”

As skills continued to develop and sharpen, it was clear this team would be special.

“I knew my friends were doing it, and I knew I wanted to do a fall sport, so I picked up tennis,” Taylor said. “Freshman year I was working on understanding the game. Then sophomore and junior year, I really focused on technique and serving and different aspects of the game that I could improve.”

Bryan’s 24 wins are a school record, besting the previous record of 21. The Golden Bears went 21-0 in the regular season — their first-ever undefeated regular season — and weren’t slowed by a 12-day layoff at one point due to weather. They won a school-record 129 individual or doubles matches. For the first time in team history, they were ranked in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association Division II poll, coming in at No. 8 in the final rankings before the postseason.

Bryan advanced to the Division II state team tournament semifinals for the first time since 1997, before losing matches to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in the semifinals and Columbus Academy in the third-place match.

The team's strength was that there was little gap in overall skill at each of the five spots in the lineup.

“We have a solid team all throughout,” Bassett said. “Our strength is spread throughout and we are all basically equally as good. Because our lineup is so good, in our tight matches we are not relying on just one person. I know for me, it takes the pressure off when I have a big match, it's so encouraging and it's a confidence booster that I have my team backing me up...It takes the weight off my shoulders so that I can just go out there and play tennis and play my game.”

Aside from the strength of the team, Bryan also achieved success this season in the individual state tournament with five district qualifiers and a doubles team — Bassett and Grothaus — that returned to the state tournament for the second year in a row.

They are the first duo in school history with back-to-back state tournament appearances.

“It's rare to have six seniors that are starting,” Owens said. “First of all, just to have that many as far as numbers go and then that many quality players in the same grade level is something I've not experienced before. ... We have two returning state qualifiers. The breadth and depth that we have has made us successful. We've had several coaches tell us that it's hard to find a weak part in our lineup. We don't really have a mega-star No. 1 singles player, but what we do have is a pretty balanced group of players from top to bottom that plays not far from each other as far as quality of tennis.”

Aside from the talent of the team, the chemistry of playing with each other for a long time was apparent this season.

“It has been nice having a big senior class,” Bassett said. “It's been so much more fun to share a sport with my favorite people. We have so much fun together, but we also know how to focus. We all get along so well and work together and encourage and motivate each other. We are all super-competitive, and we all want to win. We are not content just being an average team.”

The historic season will be one to remember for Owens and the players.

“This will be a team that I will always remember from the standpoint that it was homegrown talent,” Owens said. “We've had some great players come through our program, but those players have been individuals. As a team, this is definitely one of the strongest teams I've ever coached, and the fact that it's homegrown and we started from ground zero with these girls and built it from scratch, that's something you cherish a little bit more.”