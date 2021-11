If there is one thing our city has a lack of, it's good arcades. That of course, is information that was given to me by my 11-year-old son, Jacob. We do visit Vertical Jump inside Kennedy Mall, and have found a few fun games in the arcade at the Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark, but other than that there aren't a lot of great places for kids.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO