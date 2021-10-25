Men sentenced in 2020 thefts of new pickups

The first of seven men to take a plea in the June, 2020, thefts of 11 new pickup trucks from shipping yards connected with the Fiat Chrysler Toledo Assembly Complex and the Ann Arbor Railroad was sentenced Monday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Adrian Griffin, 20, of the 2700 block of Robinwood, was sentenced by Judge Stacy Cook to community control for his role in one of two incidents.

On April 12, he entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt — to grand theft of a motor vehicle. Two additional charges — aggravated robbery and breaking and entering — were dropped at sentencing.

Griffin was originally indicted on Nov. 9, 2020 alongside Ra’sheem Carter, 23, of the 500 block of Platt Street; Phillip Michael Brown, 31, of the 500 block of Segur Avenue; Justin Barringer, 19, of the 1000 block of Norwood Avenue; Kashawn Jackson, 20, of the 1700 block of Ottawa Drive; Robert McCray III, 27, of 300 block of Gessner Street, and Hosea Pearson, 45, of the 2600 block of Lauren Lane, Northwood.

McCray, Carter, and Brown were charged with aggravated robbery, breaking and entering, and grand theft of a motor vehicle stemming from thefts on June 2. All except for Brown are also charged in connection with thefts on June 4.

Griffin’s father sat in the mostly empty courtroom gallery Monday morning. Judge Cook asked that Griffin turn around and apologize to the man who had raised him.

“I’m sorry, Dad,” Griffin said, his voice cracking slightly. Griffin said he’d acted as a driver for the group on June 2, but he never entered the lot to steal pickups.

“You shouldn’t be here,” Judge Cook told the defendant multiple times. Griffin graduated from high school in 2019 with a 4.5 GPA. He said he was prepared to enroll in a trade school to become a mechanic when he started hanging out with friends who he said influenced him to abandon his plans for higher education.

“Your goal here should be not to let this define you,” Judge Cook said.

Griffin spoke softly, his hands folded behind his back as he addressed the court.

“I’d like to apologize to the people that were hurt,” the defendant said.

On June 4, 2020, shortly after 7 a.m., five new Chevrolet Silverados were stolen from the Ann Arbor Railroad property in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road. The indicted men, with the exception of Brown, cut through the fencing surrounding the property. One of the men drove a stolen truck through the closed gate on the property, according to police records.

A group of employees attempted to use a van to block the broken gate in an attempt to keep the other trucks from being stolen. One of the men rammed the van with a stolen truck several times to push it out of the way, allowing himself and three others to escape in Silverados.

Two of the men fled on foot back through the fence into a wooded area, according to the police report.

No one was critically injured during the June 4 incident, but two days earlier, on June 2, a woman who sustained injuries during a similar robbery barely escaped with her life.

In the first incident, six new Dodge Rams were taken from a shipping lot for the nearby Fiat Chrysler Toledo Assembly Complex. Becky Huston, then 60 years old, was walking through a gate that was open to allow workers onto the site when one of the stolen trucks came through at high speed and struck Ms. Huston.

Judge Cook said she had never seen photos of a body so mangled that managed to survive such injuries.

Ms. Huston has tuned in via video to many of the hearings for each of the men charged in connection with her assault or with the separate June 4 incident.

All of the stolen pickups were ultimately recovered by police following the incidents.

While Griffin was the first to take a plea in connection with either incident, he was not the first to be sentenced.

On Wednesday, Kashawn Jackson, 20, of the 1700 block of Ottawa Drive, was sentenced before Judge Cook to community control after pleading guilty on May 25 to grand theft of a motor vehicle. Charges of aggravated robbery and breaking and entering were dropped at sentencing.

On Oct. 13, Brown entered an Alford plea to robbery, a second degree felony, amended from a first-degree aggravated robbery charge. He was sentenced by Judge Cook to serve a minimum of seven years in prison with a maximum term of 10½ years.

Also on Oct. 13, Brown pleaded guilty to an unrelated assault charge and entered an Alford plea to an unrelated burglary charge in separate incidents. He was sentenced by Judge Stacy Cook to serve 11 months and 30 months respectively, both to run concurrent to his robbery sentence.

On Aug. 25, Barringer entered an Alford plea to third-degree robbery, amended from aggravated robbery. Breaking and entering and grand theft of a motor vehicle charges were dropped when he was sentenced to community control before Judge Cook on Sept. 30.

On Aug. 30, Carter separately pleaded guilty and no contest to two second-degree felony robbery charges, both amended from first-degree aggravated robbery. He was sentenced by Judge Cook on Sept. 30 to serve seven to 9½ years in prison.

McCray, the unofficial ringleader for both thefts, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery on June 15. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

Carter and McCray were jointly indicted on Aug. 28, 2020, for grand theft of a motor vehicle stemming from a separate July 9, 2020, incident. The charge against Carter was dropped by the state, but McCray has a pretrial date set for the case on Thursday.

Law enforcement has thus far been unable to make contact with Pearson. Like the others, he was indicted in November, 2020, on charges of aggravated robbery, break and entering, and grand theft of a motor vehicle.