One of the benefits that you’ll be able to get when you subscribe to Google One’s higher plans, aside from all that cloud storage space, is that you get a VPN service as well. However at launch last year, it was only available in the U.S. Earlier this year it expanded to a few more countries. Now they are adding 10 more European Union countries to the list of who can have access to the VPN service. This is a good incentive to get users to sign up for the 2TB plan and higher.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO