It’s that time of year again, the time for Apple’s new releases in technology. At the Apple Event on Monday, Apple revealed its first look into the new 2021 Macbooks. Apple will be releasing two Macbook Pros, the 14-inch 2021 and its larger version, the 16-inch 2021. The release of the 14-inch model is very exciting for Apple customers as it is the first time Apple will be releasing a laptop of this size.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO