Apple releases macOS Monterey with redesigned Safari, Shortcuts for the Mac, and more

Cover picture for the articleApple has released the next major software update for the Mac, macOS Monterey, introducing redesigned Safari, Shortcuts for the Mac, Focus mode, Quick Notes, and more. macOS Monterey was first previewed in June at WWDC, with Apple describing the update...

BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
gamepolar.com

Right here’s When Apple Will Launch macOS Monterey For All Suitable Macs

Apple simply introduced its extremely hyped MacBook Professional fashions and in all honesty, the brand new MacBook Professional fashions really advocate the phrase ‘Professional.” As for macOS Monterey, Apple has lastly given us a launch when will probably be obtainable for all appropriate Macs. Scroll all the way down to learn extra particulars on the topic,
The Independent

MacOS Monterey release date: Apple to release new computer operating system next week

The new version of MacOS will arrive next week, Apple has announced.After an event that saw it reveal two new high-powered chips as well as two new MacBook Pros to house them in, it said that the updated operating system would be available on 25 October.Apple revealed MacOS Monterey during its Worldwide Developers Conference event in June. Since then, it has gone through a number of betas and a number of changes – including the gradual relaxing of some of the more dramatic changes that first came to Safari.Monterey also looks set to announce without two of the main features that...
mactrast.com

Apple Seeds Second macOS Monterey Release Candidate to Developers For Testing

Apple on Thursday seeded the second release candidate of macOS 12 Monterey to developers for testing. The new RC comes just a few days after the release of the first macOS Monterey release candidate. The release candidate of macOS 12 Monterey can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center and...
wccftech.com

How to Clean Install macOS Monterey on Your Mac

We will show you how you can clean install macOS Monterey on your Mac using a bootable USB installer disk and internet recovery. Clean Install macOS Monterey on Your Mac and Experience Apple's Latest OS in its Maximum Performance State. Think of clean installation as a way to breathe new...
theapplepost.com

Apple releases watchOS 8.1 update

Alongside the release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey today, Apple has released watchOS 8.1, bringing minor bug fixes and improvements for the Apple Watch.. Apple has kept details about what’s new with watchOS 8.1 hidden during the beta cycle, with testers reporting that they haven’t found anything substantially new with today’s software release, which comes after the main release of watchOS 8 last month.
Mac Observer

‘Yoink’ and ‘Transloader’ are Both Ready for macOS Monterey With Shortcuts

Yoink is a popular “shelf” app that improves drag and drop on your Mac, in a “hold these files for me while I do something else for a while” kind of way. New in Yoink v3.6: Shortcuts integration; Yoink comes with Shortcuts actions for adding files to Yoink, getting files from Yoink, saving the clipboard’s contents in Yoink, and for removing all files, which allow for all sorts of powerful workflows. Transloader lets you manage downloads on your Macs, remotely from your iPhones, iPads, and other Macs. New in Transloader v3.1: Shortcuts integration; Build powerful download workflows and automate downloads on remote Macs with the shortcuts you already know and love from iOS; Shortcuts can also be called in Transloader’s Link- and File Actions, in order to hand links or downloaded files over to a particular shortcut.
theapplepost.com

Apple releases new tvOS 15.1 update with SharePlay support

Apple has released tvOS 15.1, bringing SharePlay support to Apple TV users.. With the release of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey today, Apple has finally brought SharePlay, the new FaceTime feature that allows users to listen to songs, watch movies, share their screens, and view apps together during FaceTime calls, out of beta, with users able to share their Apple TV screen with friends and family to watch programs in sync together.
notebookcheck.net

Apple releases macOS 12 Monterey with AirPlay on Mac, live text and bokeh for video chats

Apple has started distributing macOS 12 Monterey to most machines released after 2015. The OS update is free and should now be available to download globally on every machine that is eligible for it. Specifically, macOS Monterey is compatible with everything after and included the 2013 Mac Pro, the 2014 Mac mini, the 2015 iMac, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, along with the 12-inch MacBook that Apple launched in 2016.
theapplepost.com

Apple might call its next iPhone SE the ‘iPhone SE Plus’ despite the device not receiving a display size increase

Rumor has it that Apple is working on a new iPhone SE that is expected to be announced during the first half of 2022. The device is said to keep its current 4.7-inch iPhone 8-style design, although a new insight from display analyst Ross Young on Thursday is suggesting that Apple may call the next model the “‌iPhone SE‌ Plus” even though the screen size isn’t expected to increase.
theapplepost.com

HomePod update adds Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support

Apple has released an update for the HomePod and HomePod mini, adding Lossless Audio and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio support, available now to users as an over-the-air update through the Home app.. Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio support launched for users running iOS 14.6 in June, with Apple saying...
theapplepost.com

Apple to launch new HomePod mini colors next week, according to report

Apple will release its three new HomePod mini colors starting next week, according to a new report from AppleTrack , which suggests the colorful new speakers will be launched on November 1. In somewhat of a surprise announcement at last week’s “Unleashed” keynote, Apple introduced three new colors to the...
