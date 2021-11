Apple has announced a new pair of wireless earbuds. The AirPods 3rd generation comes with new features such as Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and better battery life. The AirPods 3rd generation or AirPods 3 for short have a new design. The stems are shorter and they are rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance. They also come in a new case that supports wireless charging and can be charged on a MagSafe charger.

