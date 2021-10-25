CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddit hints at NFT market development

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
cryptopolitan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReddit may be working on its NFT Market. Platform says demand for NFT on its platform continues to rise. Social discussion platform Reddit has joined the list of tech firms readying itself to develop an NFT market. Although Reddit’s motive as regards an NFT market is not clear, but...

