Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester must win their Europa League trip to Spartak Moscow The Foxes are joint bottom of Group C with one point from their opening two games.They lost 1-0 at Legia Warsaw last month to trail the leaders by five points and are two points adrift of Spartak, leaving Pereira to concede Leicester need a victory on Wednesday.The right-back said: “Of course, especially having two games with just a draw. It’s important not to wait for the last games. We have to take, normally, 10 points to get to the other phase. We have to start tomorrow. We...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO