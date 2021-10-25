CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Testing on Campus Is About More Than the Students

MedPage Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany U.S. institutions of higher learning, including Duke University where we work, have implemented large-scale COVID-19 testing programs for students, staff, and faculty. In these mass testing programs, everyone is regularly screened -- typically weekly or twice weekly using SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests involving nasal or throat swabs. Adherence has been high...

www.medpagetoday.com

EurekAlert

Even college campuses with 100% vaccine rates need COVID-19 tests

Most universities are encouraging vaccination, and many have mandated vaccination for all students. Given the availability of effective vaccines, there is a growing need to reevaluate the importance of university COVID-19 protocols. If a student population is completely vaccinated, are testing and quarantine still important to limit viral spread on college campuses?
COLLEGES
GW Hatchet

Students turn to podcasts in light of COVID-19 to disseminate campus information

With the GW community back on campus, students have turned to podcasts to create personal relationships with students. Students who have launched their own podcasts since the start of the pandemic said podcasts have served as a medium to allow them to highlight campus communities and discuss local and global current events through interviews with students and officials. Those involved in student organizations’ podcasts said the shows have built a base of listeners to deliver information, forging unique relationships with student listeners across campus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pncguam.com

GDOE to start COVID testing of employees; student testing will be voluntary

The Guam Department of Education plans to start the COVID testing of its unvaccinated employees next Monday as required by the governor’s executive order. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said notices have already gone out to the employees who are required to test, and this includes those who may have received only the first dose of vaccination.
EDUCATION
pilot.com

Schools Plan On-Campus COVID-19 Testing Rollout Next Month

Students and staff at most public schools in North Carolina can get tested for COVID-19 on site, and at no cost, through the state’s testing program for K-12 schools. Moore County Schools officials are planning to introduce on-campus testing districtwide the week of Nov. 8. A $1.4 million grant from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will fund supplies and up to 14 nurses to conduct testing for the remainder of the current school year.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan enrollment sets record with more than 50K students

ANN ARBOR – With the largest-ever freshman class to enter the University of Michigan this fall, the Ann Arbor campus has set a new enrollment record with more than 50,000 students. The admissions department said this past year was marked by “skyrocketing student interest” and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This...
ANN ARBOR, MI
University of Dallas News

Students struggle with parking on campus

For the first time since spring 2020, the University of Dallas community has returned to in person learning. Some students have been met with fewer parking spaces and more parking tickets. The UD Police chief, Russell Greene, says there has been an increase in parking tickets. Class of 2021 graduate...
DALLAS, TX
News-Democrat

Despite COVID, more Illinois students than ever took advanced coursework in 2020

More Illinois students took advanced coursework in 2020 than any other year, despite the challenges of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Illinois State Board of Education released statewide data from the Illinois Report Card on Friday. The data covers everything from student achievement to administrator diversity, and teacher experience. The newly released data from 2020 is one of the first in-depth looks at how the pandemic affected education statewide.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Requiring COVID-19 Vaccines For Students, Employees

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The University of Pittsburgh is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students and employees. By Dec. 6, in order to “remain a community member,” the university says everyone must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get an approved exemption. Students who don’t meet the deadline can’t enroll in classes or live in dorms and employees will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination. Those who are exempt will be subject to additional mitigation efforts like regular COVID-19 testing. The university had been strongly encouraging vaccinations but says that short-term approach isn’t sustainable. So far, more than 93% of students, faculty and staff have told the university that they’re vaccinated. The requirement affects over 3,000 students, faculty and staff who haven’t disclosed their vaccination status yet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Volante

Cases stay low, on-campus COVID-19 testing remains available

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 at USD as of Oct. 19, but COVID-19 testing is still available daily as the virus remains on campus. USD had a peak of 25 cases in early September, but hasn’t seen the case total climb above 15 since Sept. 8. There are currently nine individuals in quarantine or isolation, with none on campus. All the cases and quarantines are self-reported.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
WREG

Memphis charter school brings COVID testing to campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis charter school is among the first in the state to participate in a federal program making COVID-19 tests available on campus.  Since the start of the pandemic, Promise Academy principal Patrick Washington has been pushing for this very moment: consistent COVID testing on campus. “We follow the professionals and doctors, and their recommendations for […]
MEMPHIS, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

HHS invests more than $560M to boost COVID-19 test supply

HHS said Oct. 22 it has invested more than half a billion dollars to boost manufacturing of supplies needed to increase domestic COVID-19 testing. The agency awarded more than $562 million from the coronavirus rescue package to a dozen U.S. companies to support domestic manufacturing of supplies such as pipette tips, protective packaging, swabs and reagents used in COVID-19 testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Business

More Than 90,000 COVID-19 Deaths Preventable

The Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker estimated earlier this month that more than 90,000 COVID-19 deaths since June 2021 likely would have been prevented with vaccinations. The Health System Tracker, a partnership of the Peterson Center on Healthcare and KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation), looked at COVID-19 deaths among unvaccinated people in the months after vaccines were widely available, June through September 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Tar Heel

'I'm not a priority here': Students express concerns about campus accessibility

Eleanor Bolton does not feel like a priority at UNC. Bolton, a first-year studying political science and economics, uses a power wheelchair to navigate campus. She said she has noticed issues in availability of mobility aids at the University, an experience that illuminates broader accessibility challenges of UNC's campus and academics for students with disabilities.
COLLEGES
massdevice.com

HHS, DOD invest more than $562M to increase COVID-19 test manufacturing

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and Department of Defense (DOD) have awarded more than $562 million for COVID-19 test manufacturing. The funding — part of the American Rescue Plan to boost manufacturing of key products that increase domestic testing supply — went to a dozen U.S. companies to support the production of supplies including pipette tips, protective packaging, swabs and reagents, according to a news release.
PUBLIC HEALTH

