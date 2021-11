Available on Adobe Stock as fully editable vector graphics, these retro Bauhaus poster and cover templates provide an authentic vintage look. Created by graphic designer, illustrator, photographer, microstock artist, and Adobe Stock contributor @Blackcatstudio, this beautifully designed Bauhaus poster and cover template is a real eye-catcher. The template comes with two design options. Thanks to the use of fully editable vector graphics, you are free to customize the design according to your own preferences and needs. The design is based on simple geometric shapes in the typical Bauhaus colors. Adding text or additional graphics and images can be done with just a few simple clicks. As mentioned before, everything is fully customizable.

