Officials: Iran behind drone attack on US base in Syria

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say they believe Iran was behind the drone attack last week at the military outpost in southern Syria where American...

Dr.Fraudchi
6d ago

Kerry is telling. iden not to do anything. Kerry an Iranian spy. His daughter is married to an Ieanian minister. He had always been pro Iranian. even went there during Trumps term to consult thrm which is a violation of Hatch Act.

Outlander WOLFE
6d ago

They should strike Iran. But Biden is to weal to do anything more than say "they've got to stop doing that". Trump would have immediately sent in our own drones and blew up the place. Daring them to do anything else under threat of Grave consequences.

Mr. Maximus
6d ago

And did ANYONE expect ANYTHING ELSE? If there are FOREIGNERS in that neighborhood SOMEONE is going to ATTACK them! Syria is a lawless territory with countless factions fighting each other…AMERICAN TROOPS have ZERO business in that “country”…There is NO STRATEGY TO WIN!!!

