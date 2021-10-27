2 killed, including security officer, in shooting at mall; suspect dead

Two people were killed, including a security officer, and several others were hurt when a gunman opened fire at a mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday, police said.

The male suspect was taken into custody at the scene and died on Tuesday, Boise police said. The manner of death remains under investigation, police said Tuesday.

The investigation into a motive is also ongoing, police said.

The Ada County coroner identified the suspect Tuesday as 27-year-old Jacob Bergquist of Boise. Authorities said Bergquist was known to police and mall security before the shooting, though there had not been a reason to arrest him in the past.

"They were generally what would be categorized as disorderly conduct sort of calls in nature, trespass calls," Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters Tuesday. "Sort of disruptive behavior."

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall Monday afternoon. The suspect had "multiple firearms and ammunition," including a handgun used in the shooting, police said, adding that 18 spent shell casings were found inside the building.

The suspect allegedly shot a security officer who had "contacted" him, and the officer died at the scene, police said.

The suspect then allegedly fired multiple rounds inside the mall, hitting a glass escalator and a second victim who died at the hospital, police said.

Rebecca Boone/AP - PHOTO: Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)

The victims were identified as Joesph Acker, 26, of Caldwell, Idaho, who died at the scene, and Roberto Padilla Arguelles, 49, of Rupert, Idaho, according to the coroner. Their cause and manner of death are still pending.

The suspect allegedly moved through the mall, firing rounds into the floor, leaving a 52-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Another victim was taken to a hospital for injuries during a fall while fleeing the mall, police said.

A Boise police officer was responding to the scene when he was shot at, police said. It appears that the hat he was wearing was hit by the gunfire and the officer was then struck by shards of glass, police said. The officer has been treated and released.

As the suspect was fleeing the area, responding officers confronted him and "there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least one responding officer," police said.

A 68-year-old woman in her car at that time was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean offered her condolences to the victims and her thanks to those who came to the aid of people inside the mall.

"I want to thank the shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly to take care of folks who were there," she said. "You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care, and what you are willing to do to support and care for strangers."