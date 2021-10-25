Happiest Place on Earth? Disneyland Ticket Prices Rise Again

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Most Disneyland Resort ticket prices climbed higher today, but theme park officials touted one price point that will remain the same, while also announcing a sixth higher-cost option.

The so-called Tier 1 price -- offered on traditional low-demand mid-week days -- will remain at $104, which hasn't changed since 2019.

The park has been operating with a five-tier system of price options, with costs escalating based on demand. The system was designed to help the Anaheim theme park juggle large crowds and -- since reopening in April following a year-long shutdown due to the pandemic -- high demand for reservations.

Under the new pricing system, a Tier 2 ticket will cost $119, Tier 3 $134, Tier 4 $149 and Tier 5 $159, reflecting increases of 3% to 8%. The park has now added a Tier 6 ticket, priced at $164 for the highest-demand days. The previous highest-priced ticket for the park on peak days was $154.

The tickets are for a visit to either Disneyland or California Adventure. Park Hopper tickets, which allow guests to visit both parks on the same day, also saw a price increase.

The price of parking also went up, from $25 to $30.

Some Disneyland bloggers have complained about the price hikes, noting that a number of attractions have been closed due to the pandemic.

Disneyland officials said the new “Magic Key'' program unveiled in August allows for more choices and flexibility. The “Dream Key,'' the theme park's most expensive at $1,399 that allows for reservations to one or both theme parks every day of the year, has sold out.

The “Believe, Enchant and Imagine'' keys remain available.

Disneyland officials said the park is continuing to roll out more attractions that have been closed due to the pandemic such as the Trams, which will return next year. The Disneyland Monorail went back in operation last week.

The park's holiday season will begin Nov. 12 and will feature a “Christmas Fantasy'' parade, “Believe... in Holiday Magic'' fireworks, Haunted Mansion Holiday and other holiday-themed attractions.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.