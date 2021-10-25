CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Happiest Place on Earth? Disneyland Ticket Prices Rise Again

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sk9V8_0ccHdkaD00
Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Most Disneyland Resort ticket prices climbed higher today, but theme park officials touted one price point that will remain the same, while also announcing a sixth higher-cost option.

The so-called Tier 1 price -- offered on traditional low-demand mid-week days -- will remain at $104, which hasn't changed since 2019.

The park has been operating with a five-tier system of price options, with costs escalating based on demand. The system was designed to help the Anaheim theme park juggle large crowds and -- since reopening in April following a year-long shutdown due to the pandemic -- high demand for reservations.

Under the new pricing system, a Tier 2 ticket will cost $119, Tier 3 $134, Tier 4 $149 and Tier 5 $159, reflecting increases of 3% to 8%. The park has now added a Tier 6 ticket, priced at $164 for the highest-demand days. The previous highest-priced ticket for the park on peak days was $154.

The tickets are for a visit to either Disneyland or California Adventure. Park Hopper tickets, which allow guests to visit both parks on the same day, also saw a price increase.

The price of parking also went up, from $25 to $30.

Some Disneyland bloggers have complained about the price hikes, noting that a number of attractions have been closed due to the pandemic.

Disneyland officials said the new “Magic Key'' program unveiled in August allows for more choices and flexibility. The “Dream Key,'' the theme park's most expensive at $1,399 that allows for reservations to one or both theme parks every day of the year, has sold out.

The “Believe, Enchant and Imagine'' keys remain available.

Disneyland officials said the park is continuing to roll out more attractions that have been closed due to the pandemic such as the Trams, which will return  next year. The Disneyland Monorail went back in operation last week.

The park's holiday season will begin Nov. 12 and will feature a “Christmas Fantasy'' parade, “Believe... in Holiday Magic'' fireworks, Haunted Mansion Holiday and other holiday-themed attractions.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 38

Steve Stark
6d ago

The sheepies will pay, and pay through the nose to get in.If people stayed away, and boycott all their parks just maybe they'd 'lower' the price.

Reply(1)
20
Mark Schaffner
6d ago

Disneyland is way to expensive now and I have no desire to ever go there again. I would love to see people now go there for a month and watch them lower their prices . Boycott should happen.

Reply(3)
13
Dina Gonzales
5d ago

They can keep it! it's all greed! Disneyland was supposed to be for the kids to enjoy but they are making it harder to be able to get in. It's just sad when you have little ones asking if they can go and you are unable to grant that one wish

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

White House press secretary Psaki says she has COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
POTUS
CBS News

Man with knife on Tokyo train stabs several before starting fire, police say

A man dressed in Batman's Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train on Sunday stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Anaheim, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
August, CA
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Earth#Christmas Fantasy#Cns
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy