Charleston, WV

I-64 Kilgore Creek and Lee Creek Project Timeline Revision

By Tyler Barker
 6 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With heavy rains expected over the next several days, West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a schedule revision to work requiring a concrete pour on Interstate 64 bridges over Kilgore Creek and Lee Creek.

Contractors had planned to start replacing expansion joints on eastbound and westbound bridges on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. The projects were expected to take about four weeks.

Work requires closing one lane at a time on each of the four bridges affected. With heavy rains in the forecast, and a concern about properly curing the concrete in the rain, the start date of the project has been moved so that the total time of the closure can remain as little as possible through this heavily traveled area.

WVDOH will keep the public informed, issuing press releases in advance of upcoming changes to traffic patterns in the area as work is completed.

