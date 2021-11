After dropping ACT and SAT requirements in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, many colleges remain test-optional. Test scores aren't everything. Disruptions to the ACT and SAT in 2020, prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, pushed many colleges to rethink testing requirements. The following 21 colleges and universities were identified based on self-reported data from an annual U.S. News survey, and are listed in descending rank order beginning with National Universities followed by National Liberal Arts Colleges. This list was compiled using data submitted in the spring and summer of 2021 and may not include higher-ranked colleges that changed testing policies during or after data collection. Be sure to consult each college's website for more information about admissions policies. For a complete list of test-flexible and test-optional schools, visit the National Center for Fair and Open Testing.

COLLEGES ・ 3 DAYS AGO