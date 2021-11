Thirty-Second Sunday In Ordinary Time (YR B) Mark 12:38-44 In all three readings today we hear about trust and generosity. We see the heroic generosity of the widow who is willing to give the last of her bread to Elijah. She had already stated that when she and her son ate what remained they would die. Even with this, she was willing to give the little she had to Elijah rather than keeping it for herself and her son.

