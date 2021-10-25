CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Troopers find over 130 pounds of weed in stop near Aurora

 6 days ago
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. Friday, October 22, at...

Panhandle Post

Police issue arrest warrant for 2nd man in Omaha killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have issued an arrest warrant for a second man in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man. Police said in a news release Friday that a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Elijah Robinson in the killing of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers make arrest in pursuit south of Lincoln

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after a pursuit in Lancaster and Gage Counties. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, NSP received a report of a reckless vehicle driving on Highway 77 near west Lincoln. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle, a Toyota Celica, as it was traveling southbound on Highway 77 near the Highway 33 junction. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Lincoln man sentenced in roommate's shooting death

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)-A 20-year-old Lincoln man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for shooting and killing his roommate and friend. Zachariah Serna was sentenced Thursday for manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Gavin Hall on July 4, 2020. Serna initially told police he thought a gun...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron PD investigates 2 incidents

The Chadron Police Department investigated 2 separate incidents this past week. At approximately 2:19 AM on October 28, 2021, the Chadron Police Department received a 911 call from a woman requesting officers to respond to an apartment complex in Chadron. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in the apartment who had been severely beaten with life threatening injuries. Officers ensured the male remained conscious and called for a Chadron rescue unit to arrive and transport the injured male. The Chadron Fire Department arrived on scene and the injured male was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital and was later transported by air to Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff due to the extent of his injuries. Officers were able to interview witnesses who reported 27-year-old Shawne Russell of Chadron had assaulted the man and proceeded to steal the injured man’s vehicle.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Omaha man to be tried again for murders following hung jury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutors say they'll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week. The Omaha World-Herald reports that a lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old Nyir Kuek led to a mistrial being declared Wednesday in his murder trial that relied on circumstantial evidence, including two eyewitnesses.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Dawes Co Attorney's Office investigates unattended death in Chadron

The Dawes County Attorney's Office is investigating the unattended death of 59 year old, longtime Chadron resident, Stanley Blindman. According to a Media release from County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug, on October 27 at around 7:30 pm, the Chadron Police and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were dispatched to Mr. Blindman's residence. According to the release , Mr. Blindman was found in his residence by family members who went to check on him after not hearing from him for several days. An investigation of physical evidence as well as witness interviews lead authorities to believe that foul play was not involved and that Mr. Blindman died of natural causes. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Maywood man killed in southwestern Nebraska crash

COZAD, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska say a Maywood man was killed in a crash over the weekend just south of Cozad in southwestern Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Juan Baeza, 20, was driving a pickup truck on Nebraska Highway 21 around 3:00 a.m. Saturday when he went off the road and rolled about 9 miles south of Cozad.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha say a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 75 in north Omaha died after being hit by two vehicles. Police say in a news release that the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday, when 32-year-old Cody Stiles, of Omaha, was hit by a Ford Escape in the northbound lanes of the highway, then hit again by another SUV.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Fire at Nebraska prison sends 1 person to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a fire in a housing unit at the Lincoln Correctional Center has sent one person to the hospital. The Lincoln Journal-Star reported that Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the facility fire at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The extent of the injuries to the person taken to the hospital wasn’t known as of early Saturday afternoon.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Cause of explosion sought that leveled building in Taylor

TAYLOR, Neb. (AP) — Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosion that leveled a vacant building in the small north-central Nebraska town of Taylor. The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon, when Loup County volunteer firefighters were called to the town of about 200 people and found the shattered ruins of a vacant downtown building that had been converted into a home.
TAYLOR, NE
Panhandle Post

Second victim deceased following shooting in Superior

SUPERIOR — A second victim has passed away as the result of a shooting in Superior Thursday afternoon. That victim had been life-flighted from Superior to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln with life-threatening injuries. The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department,...
SUPERIOR, NE
Panhandle Post

FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID'd as Brian Laundrie

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say remains found in a Florida wilderness park are those of Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito. Petito was found slain at a Wyoming national park months while the pair was on a cross-country van trip chronicled on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
Panhandle Post

Authorities respond to electrocution accident in Alliance

The Alliance Volunteer Fire Department was called to an incident at Newberry's at approximately 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 20. Two people on a man lift were working on some windows when they came into contact with electrical voltage. "Anytime that there's basically like an electrocution the state electrical inspector has...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

