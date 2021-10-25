Troopers find over 130 pounds of weed in stop near Aurora

The Dawes County Attorney's Office is investigating the unattended death of 59 year old, longtime Chadron resident, Stanley Blindman. According to a Media release from County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug, on October 27 at around 7:30 pm, the Chadron Police and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner were dispatched to Mr. Blindman's residence. According to the release , Mr. Blindman was found in his residence by family members who went to check on him after not hearing from him for several days. An investigation of physical evidence as well as witness interviews lead authorities to believe that foul play was not involved and that Mr. Blindman died of natural causes. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

CHADRON, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO