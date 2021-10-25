Two charged after adoptive brother sexually abused juvenile

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An adopted brother and his adoptive mother face charges after a juvenile was sexually abused.

According to a criminal complaint, Daniel Fitzko sexually abused a juvenile when she was around 11-years-old. The two shared a room, and the victim says her mother knew about the relationship. The mother, Tammy Hammonds, allegedly lied to doctors so she could be put on birth control. The mother told the daughter not to say anything because Daniel Fitzko “would die in prison.”

CPS was contacted and removed the suspect. It was later discovered that Hammonds let Fitzko secretly stay on the property.

Daniel Fitzko is charged with sexual abuse, sexual assault, and incest. Tammy Hammonds is charged with child neglect and sexual abuse. Both suspects are being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond each.