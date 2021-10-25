Dell Inspiron 14 7415 2-in-1 Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP, 16MP; 12MP. Microsoft's $1,499.99 Surface Duo 2 works, and it doesn't work like anything else. A dual-screen, handheld Android phablet, the Duo 2 lives up to its name: It practically demands that you look at two windows at once. With no real external display and with a bezel between the screens, it's not like other foldable phones such as the $1,800 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3. The form factor is likely too radical for most people, who want to hold a phone to their heads for calls, and send texts, take pictures, or play games on a single screen. But if find yourself wishing for an alternative to using the task switcher on your Android phone all the time, the Duo 2 might be right for you.

