Graham High School boys soccer team recognized for historic season

TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – Tazewell County School Board recognized the Graham High School soccer team for their historic season at the October school board meeting held at Tazewell Middle School on October 20, 2021.

The team was undefeated in their regular season, were Southwest District Regular Season Champions, Southwest District Tournament Champions, and Region D Champions. In addition, Graham High School’s soccer team was the first in our region and district to ever compete for the state title. To compete for the title, the team made a seven-hour trip to the Eastern Shore to compete against the Nadua Warriors in the Virginia High School School League Class 2 boys soccer state championship. Although they did not win the state title, the team was named Class 2A State Runner-up.

In addition to being named Class 2A State Runner-up, the team received the following honors:

Southwest District Coach of the Year-George Aiello

Southwest District Player of the Year-Ben Morgan

1st Team Honors- Ben Morgan, Zach Dales, Carter Nipper, Brayden Surface, and Nic Knowles

2nd Team Honors- Ethan Church, Ethan Aiello, Cameron Thomas, and Luke Stowers

Their excellence as a team was also recognized at the regional level. Coach George Aiello was named Regional Coach of the Year. Ben Morgan, Carter Nipper, Brayden Surface, and Nic Knowles were part of the 1st region team. In addition, Zach Dales was named to the all-region 2nd team. Graham High School’s Boys Soccer Team finished the season 15-1.