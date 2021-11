‘Your mental health is important.’ We have heard this phrase all over social media outlets, but what exactly is mental health and why is it important? We define it as our overall well-being, like our emotional state, psychological state, and social life. These aspects of ourselves are impacted by the life events we experience over the course of our life. Being in a healthy mental state is important because it helps people cope with life stressors, be physically healthy, have positive relationships with others, and work productively.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO