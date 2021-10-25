The Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max to Get in the Holiday Spirit (Far Too Early)

Happy Friday, streaming stans! Right about now, you have probably just sent out the last of your work emails and/or logged out of your student portals; but before you power down your computer for the weekend, hold on for just a second! Now is the time to reward yourself with what you had to use all your willpower to avoid while doing work this past week, so reopen those screens and use them for what you truly want to do: check out the latest titles on your favorite streaming platforms! And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles to treat yourself with this weekend. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO