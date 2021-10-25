CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Best Christmas Movies on HBO Max to Get in the Holiday Spirit (Far Too Early)

By Brady Langmann
Esquire
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen, we get it. You still have Halloween on the brain. You're wondering whether or not you'll be able to repurpose your green jumper from your Squid Game costume into something you can throw on to...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

All the Christmas Movies Coming to GAC Family in 2021 (PHOTOS)

If you’re a fan of holiday movies, you’re in luck because there are a lot of options on TV this fall and winter, including some familiar faces over on GAC Family (which launched on September 27). You’ve likely seen Rukiya Bernard, Chad Michael Murray, Jessica Lowndes, Maggie Lawson, Cindy Busby,...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Night Teeth, Dune on HBO Max

Nothing shakes up a Wednesday like sexy vampires! If you're looking for something fun to watch tonight, check out Night Teeth, a Netflix flick about a regular guy who winds up spending a wild night driving a pair of blood-sucking women to parties. The gig economy is rough. If you're looking for something less fun, HBO is debuting the gripping new documentary Four Hours at the Capitol, which goes deep on the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Later in the week, there's Dune, the final season premiere of Insecure, and a new season of All American.
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

10 Best Thrillers On HBO Max

Thrillers are a perfect pairing for this craving. Such suspense-rich movies give us a first-class ticket to journeys wild, winding, and exciting. They allow us to live vicariously through reckless thieves,
TV & VIDEOS
uticaphoenix.net

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Amazon, HBO,

This movie-length prequel to the groundbreaking cable series “The Sopranos” looks back at life in the late 1960s for a notorious family of New Jersey mobsters and their various colleagues and enemies. It’s a film about the evolving nature of organized crime and race relations, at a time when the United States was experiencing rapid social changes that some sectors — like the old-school Mafia — resisted. Written by “The Sopranos” creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor (one of the show’s regulars), “The Many Saints of Newark” tells a sprawling story of criminal rivalries, balancing pulpy violence with dark comedy. Chase also returns to one of his core themes, considering how parental pressure and macho pride affect the choices of a young Tony Soprano, played here by Michael Gandolfini (the son of TV’s Tony, James Gandolfini).
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#A Christmas Story#Thanksgiving
thepostathens.com

Best Halloween movies to watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+

During the Halloween season, it is a must to sit down and watch a few Halloween movies with your friends and family. Whether you are watching just for the fun of it or genuinely want to discover new, great horror movies, these will surely appease your expectations. Every person loves...
MOVIES
The Verge

PSA: You can stream Dune a day early on HBO Max

After numerous delays — and considerable vitriol from director Denis Villeneuve himself — Dune is finally about to stream on HBO Max. In fact, it’s arriving a day early: October 21st at 6PM ET / 3PM PT, a rep confirms to The Verge. Hope you’re hearing soon enough to schedule...
TV SERIES
Decider

New Movies + Shows to Watch this Weekend: ‘Dune’ on HBO Max + More

Happy Friday, streaming stans! Right about now, you have probably just sent out the last of your work emails and/or logged out of your student portals; but before you power down your computer for the weekend, hold on for just a second! Now is the time to reward yourself with what you had to use all your willpower to avoid while doing work this past week, so reopen those screens and use them for what you truly want to do: check out the latest titles on your favorite streaming platforms! And whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are a ton of new and exciting titles to treat yourself with this weekend. Starting with the freshest titles is always a smart move, so let us here at Decider steer you towards the hottest picks and help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies on HBO and HBO Max in November

It's just about that time of year when you have to start thinking about all the stuff you're grateful for, and HBO Max would probably be really flattered if one of the things on your list was, in fact, HBO Max. To be honest, November is kind of a light month for the platform, especially since it immediately follows all those the big October premieres, but there's still some good stuff coming up. King Richard, the Oscar bait-y Will Smith movie about Venus and Serena Williams' dad, is the biggest of them all, but Mindy Kaling also has a new show coming up: The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is all about, if you can believe it, the sex lives of college girls. There's also a new season of the excellent, underrated How to With John Wilson, which just so happens to be one of our favorite shows on TV right now.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
HuffingtonPost

What To Buy Now If You Want To Get In The Holiday Spirit Early

It used to really annoy me when stores would set up displays for the December holidays before Thanksgiving, or even Halloween. “Let me enjoy these holidays first, you greedy, commercializing so-and-sos!” I’d think to myself. But in the year 2021 ― yet another year of an awful, deadly pandemic, not to mention everything else ― I am extremely ready to be transported straight into December, full speed ahead. Bring on the cheer, I say! We need this!
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Reportedly Hopes to Make 12 HBO Max Movies a Year

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound and ever-evolving impact on the film industry, with studios having to reconsider how they release their blockbusters. Warner Bros. has taken a particularly unique approach to the "new normal", with the decision to release its 2021 slate both in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. A new article from The Hollywood Reporter dives into the decision and impact of those hybrid releases, while also outlining the studio's plans for 2022 and beyond. As part of the article reveals, Warner Bros. plans to make roughly twelve movies a year for theatrical release, with twelve original movies for HBO Max.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Lightyear’ Teaser Rockets To 83 Million Views In First 24 Hours, Ahead Of ‘Eternals’ & Second Best Ever For Pixar Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Pixar’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear is poised to head to infinity and beyond at the box office. Deadline learns that the teaser for the Chris Evans-voiced, Angus MacLane-directed Pixar movie clocked 83 million views in its first 24 hours after dropping Wednesday. That number not only beats the 24-hour traffic of teasers from Toy Story 4 (62M), Soul (32M) and Luca (28M), but it also beats that of Eternals, which saw 77M global views from its first online trailer at the end of May. Eternals ranked as the most-watched trailer for a Disney-Marvel movie during the pandemic. Lightyear‘s first day online traffic also outstrips that of Cruella (71M). Among the first-day views for a Pixar teaser, Lightyear ranks second behind Incredibles 2 (114M). Almost immediately after launch, Lightyear entered Twitter’s top global trends, climbing to No. 1 where it remained for most of the day. In addition, the teaser generated five total trends including Chris Evans, Toy Story and To Infinity and Beyond. The teaser also hit the No. 1 trending story on Reddit, as well as YouTube’s top global videos (in the “overall” and “movies” sections), where it currently remains. Lightyear opens over Father’s Day weekend, the traditional Pixar summer movie launching pad, on June 17, 2022. Here’s the trailer again:  
MOVIES
Distractify

Some of Our Favorite Halloween Movies Are Available to Watch on HBO Max

If there were anyone made for Halloween, it's director Tim Burton. His classic stop-motion musical tale, Corpse Bride, is perfect for anyone who likes spooky but not necessarily scary. The plot is set in a Victorian village in England, where Victor Van Dort prepares to be married to Victoria Everglot — only to discover undead bride Emily.
MOVIES
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
Inverse

The best new sci-fi movie on HBO Max reveals a real-life ecological crisis

It’s the desolate image of Arrakis that lingers most in the popular imagination when we think about Dune — it even inspired the look of Tatooine in Star Wars. Set in this desert wasteland, the book’s searing environmental and anti-colonialism messages have resonated for decades with both fans and filmmakers, including director Denis Villeneuve, whose adaptation of Dune is out now in theaters and streaming on HBOMax.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

The Most-Watched Netflix TV Shows & Movies – Update

Netflix announced this week that Squid Game had rocketed to the top of its most-watched series list in only 28 days, making it the biggest launch in the streaming giant’s history in terms of household views. The South Korean action drama replaced the streamer’s 2020 smash, Bridgerton: Season 1. Below is the list of Netflix’s top series as ranked by account views. Release dates are provided for context. 1. Squid Game: Season 1, released 9/17/2021 – 111M 2. Bridgerton: Season 1, released 12/25/2020 – 82M 3. Lupin: Part 1, released 1/8/2021 – 76M 4. The Witcher: Season 1, released 12/20/2019 – 76M 5. Sex/Life: Season 1, released...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jumanji’ Director Jake Kasdan Reuniting With Dwayne Johnson for Holiday Adventure Movie at Amazon

Jake Kasdan is heading to the North Pole. The director is reuniting with his Jumanji star Dwayne Johnson for Red One, the unique Christmas-themed feature project set up at Amazon. Kasdan will direct the feature project and also joins the ranks of its producers as well. Johnson is attached to star, possibly even as Santa himself, and is producing with his Seven Bucks Productions cohorts, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. The latter, who is Seven Bucks’ president of production, created the original story that is being translated into a script by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Johnson on four Fast and Furious...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jake Gyllenhaal's New Netflix Movie Is Dominating Every Other Streaming Service

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua recently teamed up with Jake Gyllenhaal and Netflix for a new thriller called The Guilty, which follows one police officer stuck in a call center trying to solve a terrifying crime over the phone. The film received positive reviews after its release earlier this month and has since proven itself a success for Netflix. During the week of its debut, The Guilty was the most watched movie on any streaming service.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Disney+ For November, Including Disney+ Day Programming: Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for November 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar and Marvel, including a stocking full of early holiday offerings. The biggest event of the month on the streamer will undoubtedly be Disney+ Day, a celebration of the service on November 12. It will include the streaming debut of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and the free streaming debut (for subscribers) of Jungle Cruise. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for November — and also the remainder of October. November 3 Amphibia (S3) Dino Ranch (S1) Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Photo Ark (S2) Storm Rising (S1) November 6 Alvin And The Chipmunks:...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy