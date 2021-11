Is there anything worse than your phone ringing and when you look down at your screen it's an unknown number? You know it's an unsolicited and unwanted call, most likely automated, that wants to ask about your car warranty or tell you about different healthcare options. But if you're like me, curiosity wins and you can't help but answer and hope it's the one time there will be someone worthwhile on the other end. Well, one Montana man is in a bit of trouble for being the one on the other end of the phone for almost 5,000 calls.

MONTANA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO