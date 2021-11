The main talking points ahead of the fourth round of games in the Champions League group stage:. Barcelona is still without a replacement for fired manager Ronald Koeman going into the Group E match at Dynamo Kyiv and Gerard Piqué and Sergio Aguero will be missing through injury. Piqué has a right calf strain, while Aguero is expected to stay in a hospital to undergo further heart tests after feeling dizzy before halftime in the 1-1 home draw against Alavés on Saturday. Barcelona lost two in a row in the Spanish league including to rival Real Madrid at home after defeating Dynamo 1-0 to restore its chances of avoiding its first group-stage elimination in the Champions League in nearly two decades. Barca is third in the group.

UEFA ・ 3 HOURS AGO