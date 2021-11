Doctor Who showrunner is one of the most high-profile TV jobs in the U.K. But that doesn’t mean it’s necessarily one of the most sought-after. Last month, the BBC rocked the Whoniverse when it announced that Russell T. Davies, the man who relaunched Who in 2005, would be returning as the next showrunner, with Bad Wolf Productions coming on to co-produce alongside BBC Studios. No doubt the BBC is hoping that Davies (and Bad Wolf’s Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter) will be able to capture some of the magic of their NuWho era, and get a broad audience excited about the show again. But was that always the post-Chibnall plan?

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO